Silent Abuse: Personal Safety Expert Explains The Growing Crisis of Coercive Control in Domestic Abuse

Distressed woman trapped in coercive control, looking anxious and isolated. Robert Kaiser, Women's Safety Expert and Author

Personal safety expert Robert Kaiser shedslight on coercive control and its devastating impact on women

Thousands of women’s experiences show that coercive control often escalates over time. If you recognise these red flags, I urge you to trust your instincts and seek support.” — Robert Kaiser

WETHERBY, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coercive control is a pervasive yet often overlooked and very dangerous form of domestic abuse, one that leaves no physical scars but erodes a woman's autonomy, self-esteem, and independence.With the international edition of NEVER A VICTIM – The Definitive Guide to Women's Safety set to launch on 12 March 2025, author and women’s safety expert Robert Kaiser is highlighting the urgent need to recognise the early warning signs of abusive relationships and address this insidious form of abuse.“At first, he was charming. He checked in to ensure I got home safely, and he told me he loved spending all his time with me. But then, his checking in became monitoring, and his love turned into control. Before I knew it, I was no longer living my own life,” shared a survivor of domestic abuse.Unlike physical violence, coercive control is a methodical and calculated form of psychological abuse. It is a pattern of domination that isolates, exploits, and regulates the everyday behaviours of victims.Dr Evan Stark, a forensic social worker and criminologist, introduced the concept of coercive control, in his book “Coercive Control: How Men Entrap Women in Personal Life.” He argued that domestic abuse is not just physical violence but about systematically stripping a victim of independence. He described it as a pattern of domination that includes tactics to isolate, exploit, and regulate the everyday behaviour of victims.In 2015, the UK legally recognised coercive control as a form of domestic abuse, and recent amendments under the Victims and Prisoners Act have further strengthened laws surrounding offender management. However, the true scale of coercive control remains largely hidden. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded over 42,000 offences of coercive control in England and Wales in 2023, though experts suggest that underreporting may mask the real extent of the issue.Recent studies indicate that between 7.5% and 28% of individuals have experienced coercive control, with higher rates among women seeking help from support organisations.Women who experience coercive control often describe feelings of self-doubt, loss of confidence, and living in a constant state of fear. Research published in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence confirms that coercive control is associated with severe mental health consequences, including depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Many survivors struggle to rebuild their lives due to ongoing psychological trauma, legal battles, or financial dependence.Emma, a survivor turned advocate, recalls her experience:“People ask me why I didn’t leave when the abuse started. But the truth is that the love-bombing distracts you and pulls you in, so the insults and degradation can creep up without you noticing. He was slowly breaking down my self-esteem and self-worth in ways I was unable to identify at first. The gaslighting and the manipulation—it’s the most insidious part of coercive control because you don’t trust yourself, and you don’t trust anyone else.”Coercive control develops gradually, making it difficult to identify. However, certain behaviours indicate that a relationship may be becoming abusive:• Silent Abuse: The Growing Crisis of Coercive Control in Domestic Violence• Isolation: Restricting contact with friends, family, or support networks.• Monitoring: Tracking phone, social media, or physical movements.• Controlling Aspects of Health: Dictating sleep, exercise, diet, and hygiene.• Financial Control: Limiting access to money or forcing financial dependence.• Micromanagement: Dictating clothing, work, or daily activities.• Gaslighting: Manipulating reality to make the victim question their perception or memory.• Threats & Intimidation: Instilling fear through direct threats or manipulative tactics.• Sexual Coercion: Pressuring or dictating the time, type, or location of sexual activity.• Humiliation and Degradation: Repeatedly putting down or shaming the victim.• Preventing Access to Support: Blocking efforts to seek help or leave the relationship.Recognising these behaviours is the first step towards breaking free. Women experiencing coercive control may doubt their own experiences or justify their partner’s actions.Robert Kaiser warns:“Thousands of women’s experiences show that coercive control often escalates over time. If you recognise these red flags, I urge you to trust your instincts and seek support.”As coercive control continues to impact lives, education and awareness remain critical. NEVER A VICTIM – The Definitive Guide to Women’s Safety serves as a resource for women who want to recognise coercive control, understand manipulative tactics, and take steps towards safety when feeling threatened and unsafe . Written from a trauma-informed, survivor-led perspective, the book provides life-saving personal safety tips for women . It is available in hardcover, eBook, and PDF formats: https://www.womens-safety.com/never-a-victim/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.