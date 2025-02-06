Women’s Safety Expert Reveals Vital Steps to Help Women Escape Domestic Abuse Safely

friends talking about how to escape domestic abuse safely NEVER A VICTIM - Personal Safety for Women Book

Robert Kaiser unveils life-saving strategies, empowering survivors and their allies with practical guidance on recognising abuse and planning a safe escape.

WETHERBY, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With domestic abuse incidents at record levels in the UK, women’s safety expert and author Robert Kaiser urges friends, family members, and communities to take an active role in supporting victims. His latest 514-page guide, NEVER A VICTIM, highlights early warning signs of abusive relationships and offers practical strategies to help women leave or escape safely.“Many women remain in abusive relationships not because they want to, but because leaving can be even more dangerous. Domestic abuse is not just about physical violence, it includes emotional manipulation, financial control, sexual coercion, and psychological intimidation. When someone close to us finds themselves in the clutches of an abusive relationship, the urge can be really overwhelming to help, but we might feel helpless, torn, or even afraid our intervention may accidentally make things worse,” says Kaiser.Kaiser outlines vital steps to support a friend or family member in an abusive relationship:1. Listen without judgmentVictims of abuse often feel ashamed, isolated, or trapped. If someone confides in you, sympathise, listen without judgement and without criticising their choices or pressuring them to leave. Reassure them with statements like, “I believe you,” and “You are not alone.” Building trust is the first step toward helping them find a way out.2. Prioritise their personal safetyLiving with or leaving an abusive partner can be extremely dangerous. A well-planned safety strategy can be life-saving. “This includes identifying safe areas with easy exits and packing an emergency bag to escape domestic abuse safely when necessary. Such bag should include essentials like ID, legal and financial documents, a copy of any potential restraining or protection order, money, keys, and essential medications, and establishing a code word to discreetly signal for help. Documenting abuse through photos, messages, or medical reports can also provide crucial evidence for protection,” Kaiser explains in his book.3. Empower them to make their own decisionsAbuse strips victims of their power. Instead of telling them what to do, provide resources and support their choices. Offer to accompany them to the police, a lawyer, or a domestic abuse organisation if they feel ready.4. Encourage them to seek professional helpWhile emotional support is invaluable, professional services offer expert guidance. Encourage them to reach out to domestic abuse hotlines, legal advisors, or shelters. If possible, assist with research or transportation to appointments.5. Hold abusers accountableKaiser stresses the need for a shift in societal thinking. “We need to stop asking, ‘Why doesn’t she leave?’ and start asking, ‘Why isn’t he stopped?’” he says. Legal action, restraining orders, and police involvement should focus on disrupting the abuser’s life, not the victim’s.6. Help them reclaim their spaceFor women who are able to stay in their homes, security measures can provide peace of mind. Changing locks, installing security cameras, and notifying trusted neighbours can make a significant difference in ensuring safety.Leaving an abusive relationship is rarely a straightforward process. A victim survivor may leave and return multiple times before breaking free completely. Friends and family should offer unconditional support, remain patient and supportive, and offer consistent reassurance that they are not alone.For more in-depth guidance, NEVER A VICTIM ( https://www.womens-safety.com/never-a-victim/ ) provides survivors and their allies with crucial information on domestic abuse, coercive control, and vital personal safety strategies.Robert Kaiser, the author of the book, is a relentless advocate for ending violence against women. Through his dedicated women’s safety blog , he regularly provides practical guidance on preventing sexual violence, escaping domestic abuse, dealing with stalking, and other critical safety topics.Notes to Editors:• NEVER A VICTIM is available in hardcover and eBook formats.• Review copies and interviews with Robert Kaiser are available upon request.• Additional press materials, including high-resolution images, are available.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.