Terror Films Releasing Announces Strategic Partnership with Panic TV

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TERROR FILMS RELEASING today announced a strategic partnership with CAPE MAY STUDIOS newly launched, horror inspired channel PANIC TV TFR has kicked off the new association by licensing dozens of horror and thriller films from their catalogue to Panic TV with the goal of providing more content as the channel grows.“Terror Films continues to be trusted by filmmakers and fans alike with some of the best and most diverse indie horror content in the streaming space. Our job is to continue to secure new platform relationships in order to bring these films to a wider audience and this new partnership is what it’s all about,” stated TFR CEO, Joe Dain.Based in New Jersey, Cape May Studios is developing a global Network of FAST and AVOD channels focused on niche audiences with strong, passionate fandoms whose content of choice currently remain underserved in terms of both curation and availability.Their first brand, Panic TV, is a unique Content proposition that caters to a singular consumer need for ‘recreational fear’ based entertainment with the brand promise ‘Fear Comes Home’ . Panic TV will give its viewers a unique access to award-winning & genre breaking movie and TV content from today’s boldest young storytellers , where multiple genres like Action, Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Paranormal, Sci-Fi, Horror, and Creature Features will be seamlessly bound together into one terrifying, addictive & seductive stream of Fear.Panic TV is built for Young Millennials and Gen Z (18-40 years old) - a generation who find their deepest connections online & seek authentic, thought-provoking content that doesn’t just entertain, but also reflects & helps them cope with the realities & contradictions of their everchanging, fractured, hyper-digital world.Panic TV is launching globally in English, Spanish and Hindi over the next few weeks, and then progressively through many more language localizations to cater to consumers in International markets.Sachin Gokhale, Founder & CEO of Cape May Studios, had this to say about the partnership:“We are beyond thrilled to partner with Terror Films, whose catalog of gripping horror & thriller titles aligns perfectly with our audience’s appetite for high-quality, innovative, adrenaline-fueled content. This agreement strengthens our content library and enhances our ability to provide a compelling and immersive ‘FEAR’ centric viewing experience to our consumers.”ABOUT TERROR FILMS: Terror Films Releasing is a genre distribution and production company specializing in the acquisition and release of diverse, award-winning indie horror films across 60 platform partners worldwide, including Shudder, Screambox, Netflix, Tubi, Amazon Prime and more. To learn more about TFR, visit: www.TerrorFilms.net

