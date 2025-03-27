Codal Launches eCommerce Accelerators to Reduce Online Store Launch Time from Months to Weeks

Codal’s new solution helps brands cut eCommerce launch times from months to weeks - while improving performance, integration, and long-term growth.

As we grow across the UK, we see brands held back by outdated systems and rising costs. Codal’s Accelerators offer a faster, more scalable way to launch and grow with confidence.” — Joe Comins, eCommerce Strategy Director at Codal

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Codal , an award-winning design and development consultancy based in the UK is proud to announce the launch of its new eCommerce Accelerators , developed to help brands rapidly launch and scale online stores in weeks, not months. This innovative solution addresses the common challenges in eCommerce growth, including long development cycles, disconnected systems, poor SEO performance, and high operational costs.Headquartered in Chicago and expanding in the UK market, Codal has over 15 years of experience developing custom eCommerce solutions. Recognised as a Shopify Platinum Partner and BigCommerce Elite Partner, the agency has helped brands like Thermos, OriginUSA, GOREWEAR, trueCABLE, and more, by delivering successful migrations and storefront optimisations.Now, with the eCommerce Accelerators, Codal is providing a faster, more scalable approach to launching and growing online stores. Brands across B2B, B2C, and DTC industries now have access to advanced eCommerce solutions, empowering them to focus on growing their business.“As we expand across the UK, we continue to see brands slowed down by legacy systems and rising development costs,” said Joe Comins, eCommerce Strategy Director at Codal. “Our Accelerators offer a smarter, more connected way to launch - giving businesses the tools to scale quickly and with confidence.”The eCommerce Accelerators are built on a composable, flexible framework that seamlessly integrates with ERP, CRM, and marketing tools, ensuring a connected and efficient digital commerce ecosystem. By leveraging best practices in UX, SEO, and performance optimisation, the solution is designed to improve site speed, conversion rates, and long-term scalability on leading platforms like BigCommerce and Shopify.Codal’s approach is already proven in real-world success stories. The agency helped Thermos migrate to Shopify in just eight weeks, ensuring a seamless transition of business logic, workflows, and third-party integrations. The project included a complete storefront redesign, blending Thermos’ brand heritage with a modern, high-converting user experience. Codal also helped optimise order fulfillment operations, reducing costs and improving efficiency. The impact was immediate, with Thermos seeing a 38% increase in conversion rate, a 496% increase in click-through rate (CTR), and a 468% increase in revenue.Other brands, including Jocko Fuel and OriginUSA, have worked with Codal to develop scalable Shopify stores, incorporating complex subscription models, international expansion capabilities, and direct-to-consumer growth strategies. trueCABLE also partnered with Codal to enhance site speed and performance to improve search engine rankings and conversion rates while ensuring a seamless B2B and B2C shopping experience on the Shopify platform. Similarly, Codal migrated GOREWEAR from its monolithic legacy eCommerce platform to a headless solution, powered by BigCommerce, empowering international growth and a superior customer experience.The eCommerce Accelerators are now available to UK brands looking to accelerate their online growth with a smarter, more scalable approach. Learn more about the Accelerators and their advantages on our blog . And for more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://codal.com/expertise/ecommerce/accelerators

