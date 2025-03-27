Codal Launches eCommerce Accelerators to Reduce Online Store Launch Time from Months to Weeks

Codal’s new eCommerce Accelerators cut store launch time from months to weeks, enabling brands to scale faster with a high-performing, flexible solution.

Launching an online store shouldn’t take months. Our eCommerce Accelerators help brands go live in weeks with a scalable, future-proof solution built for long-term success.” — Wayne Stratbucker, eCommerce Product Strategist at Codal

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Codal , an award-winning design and development consultancy headquartered in Chicago, is proud to announce the launch of its new eCommerce Accelerators , developed to help brands rapidly launch and scale online stores in weeks, not months. This innovative solution addresses the common challenges in eCommerce growth, including long development cycles, disconnected systems, poor SEO performance, and high operational costs.Codal has over 15 years of experience developing custom eCommerce solutions. Recognized as a Shopify Platinum Partner and BigCommerce Agency of the Year, the agency has helped brands like Thermos, OriginUSA, GOREWEAR, trueCABLE, and more, by delivering successful migrations and storefront optimizations. Now, with the eCommerce Accelerators, Codal is providing a faster, more scalable approach to launching and growing online stores. Brands across B2B, B2C, and DTC industries now have access to advanced eCommerce solutions, empowering them to focus on growing their business.“Launching an online store shouldn't be a daunting, months-long process,” Wayne Stratbucker, eCommerce Product Strategist at Codal, said. “Our eCommerce Accelerators empower brands to go live in weeks, not months, with a solution that's not only fast but also built for long-term success. We provide the technology, strategy, and expert support needed to build a high-performing, future-proof eCommerce store the right way, the first time.”The eCommerce Accelerators are built on a composable, flexible framework that seamlessly integrates with ERP, CRM, and marketing tools, ensuring a connected and efficient digital commerce ecosystem. By leveraging best practices in UX, SEO, and performance optimization, the solution is designed to improve site speed, conversion rates, and long-term scalability on leading platforms like BigCommerce and Shopify.Codal’s approach is already proven in real-world success stories. The agency helped Thermos migrate to Shopify in just eight weeks, ensuring a seamless transition of business logic, workflows, and third-party integrations. The project included a complete storefront redesign, blending Thermos’ brand heritage with a modern, high-converting user experience. Codal also helped optimize order fulfillment operations, reducing costs and improving efficiency. The impact was immediate, with Thermos seeing a 38% increase in conversion rate, a 496% increase in click-through rate (CTR), and a 468% increase in revenue.Other brands, including Jocko Fuel and OriginUSA, have worked with Codal to develop scalable Shopify stores, incorporating complex subscription models, international expansion capabilities, and direct-to-consumer growth strategies. trueCABLE also partnered with Codal to enhance site speed and performance to improve search engine rankings and conversion rates while ensuring a seamless B2B and B2C shopping experience on the Shopify platform. Similarly, Codal migrated GOREWEAR from its monolithic legacy eCommerce platform to a headless solution, powered by BigCommerce, empowering international growth and a superior customer experience.The eCommerce Accelerators are now available to brands looking to accelerate their online growth with a smarter, more scalable approach. Learn more about the Accelerators and their advantages on our blog . And for more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://codal.com/expertise/ecommerce/accelerators

