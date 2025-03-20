Codal Achieves Shopify Platinum Partner Status, Strengthening Its Position as a Leading Shopify Consultancy

Codal has been recognized as a Shopify Platinum Partner, joining an exclusive group of top-tier agencies globally.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Codal , an award-winning website design and development consultancy, is proud to announce our official recognition as a Shopify Platinum Partner, the highest tier in Shopify’s Partner Program. The distinction places Codal among an exclusive group of global partners.“There are thousands of agencies in the Shopify ecosystem,” Ryan Bloms, Director of Partnerships at Codal, said. “Codal was one of the founding members of the Shopify Plus Program, and we've been given numerous awards and designations over the years. But being named a platinum tiered agency, you can tell that this one is special and only given to the best of the best. There are 15 agencies globally with platinum status. Only five are in the United States and we're the only one right here in Chicago.”The new partnership achievement showcases our expertise in creating sophisticated Shopify solutions, particularly for enterprise clients in industries like automotive, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, healthcare, manufacturing, and more. With a portfolio of more than 100 Shopify builds, we’ve consistently delivered innovation since becoming an early Shopify Plus Partner in 2016. Brands like Lawson Products, Jocko Fuel, OriginUSA, Thermos, CPAP, and trueCABLE have benefitted from our ability to navigate complex eCommerce challenges and implement cutting-edge Shopify functionalities.For example, our collaboration with Thermos , a leading consumer products manufacturer, exemplifies the power of Codal’s standing as a Shopify partner. By seamlessly migrating them to Shopify Plus, Thermos now benefits from an intuitive storefront that reflects its rich brand heritage, significantly enhances the customer experience, and outperforms key industry benchmarks with increased traffic, add-to-cart rates, and conversions.We also partnered with CPAP, the online sleep apnea equipment retailer, to deliver an advanced Shopify solution. The project involved complex prescription processing, a seamless SEO migration, and custom Shopify development for interactive quizzes and AI-driven prescription verification. Success stories like these highlight our ability to translate intricate business requirements into tangible Shopify solutions.Codal’s Platinum status reinforces our position as a leading Shopify development company, providing clients with seamless migrations from legacy platforms, optimization of operational efficiencies, and accelerated growth. By leveraging Shopify’s expanding B2B capabilities, we help businesses create frictionless wholesale and D2C experiences by integrating complex systems for improved scalability.The new partner status also translates to enhanced value for our clients through direct access to Shopify’s resources, including early access to new features, dedicated support, and deeper insight into platform roadmaps. This close alignment enables us to present a unified front to potential clients throughout the sales process, showcasing a powerful combination of Codal's implementation expertise and Shopify's platform leadership—ultimately providing them with a competitive edge.Codal’s elevation to a Shopify Platinum Partner marks a new chapter in our commitment to delivering best-in-class Shopify solutions for enterprise brands. We’re looking forward to what the future holds for our partnership. To learn more about what this means for your business, read our blog post that dives further into our Shopify development experience, real-world examples of our work, and more. If you’re looking to elevate your existing Shopify experience or migrate from your legacy platform, contact us today to get started About CodalCodal is an award-winning design and development consultancy that helps enterprise organizations solve complex problems and accelerate growth through cutting-edge, data-driven digital solutions. Our areas of expertise include digital transformation, eCommerce, UX/UI design, product strategy, data analytics, and AI. With a global team of the world’s best designers, developers, engineers, analysts, product managers, and strategists, along with an extensive partnership network of industry-leading technology providers, we’ve got the knowledge, experience, and resources to deliver impactful solutions that help our clients drive operational efficiencies, grow their customer base, and scale for the future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.