2025 RED Commercial Real Estate Award Winners

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3rd Annual RED Commercial Awards to Honor Industry Leaders on April 3 at The James NoMad HotelPart of the 12th RED Awards Series Celebrating Real Estate Excellence Across the CountryOn April 3, 2025, the commercial real estate industry will converge at The James NoMad Hotel for the 3rd Annual RED Commercial Awards, a premier event celebrating excellence, innovation, and leadership in commercial real estate. This highly anticipated gathering is part of the broader 12th RED Awards series, which honors top achievers across residential, hospitality, architecture, and commercial real estate markets throughout the United States.The RED Commercial Awards recognize a powerful range of professionals — from legendary developers to emerging visionaries, from prop-tech pioneers to zoning strategists. Hosted by industry icon Bob Knakal of BKREA, this year’s sold-out ceremony brings together a dynamic crowd of decision-makers, innovators, and change agents.Founded by Selman Yalcin, the RED Awards are known for their integrity and credibility. Winners are selected through a confidential nomination and review process overseen by a respected advisory board of industry leaders.“The RED Commercial Awards shine a spotlight on the individuals and firms pushing the industry forward,” said Yalcin. “This is more than a ceremony — it’s a celebration of what’s possible in commercial real estate when vision meets execution.”2025 RED Commercial Award WinnersBob Knakal – Master of Ceremonies | BKREAHersel Torkian – Rental Luxury Developer of the Year | Torkian GroupVictor Musso – Lifetime Achievement in Real Estate Investments | Musso PropertiesGerard Nocera – Asset Management Firm of the Year | Resolution Real EstateChris Cherlone – Office Building Development of the Year | 125 West 57th Street, Alchemy-ABR Investment PartnersMatthew Adell – Lifetime Achievement in Real Estate Development | AdellcoDavid Goldoff – Property Management Company of the Year | Camelot Realty GroupOliver Swig – Young Executive of the Year | Soja Ventures, LLC / Helmsley SpearDavid Schechtman – Loan Sales Broker of the Year | Meridian CapitalDov Hertz – Industrial Developer of the Year | DHPHVincent Castellano – Mechanical Contractor of the Year | VSP MechanicalKathy A. Younkins – Commercial Real Estate Attorney of the Year | Younkins & Schecter LLPShlomi Bagdadi, Avi Akiva & Chandler Slate – Landlord Representation Firm of the Year | Tri State CommercialSean Granahan – Non-Profit Organization of the Year | The Floating HospitalCory Zelnik – Retail Leasing Broker of the Year | Zelnik & Company LICAlan J. Perlowitz & Andrew Luftig – Commercial Real Estate Law Firm of the Year | Chaves Perlowitz Luftig LLPMarion Jones – Capital Markets Leadership Award of the Year | Avison YoungFaria Ibrahim – Emerging Developer of the Year | Hudson Edge Real EstateChaya Milworn – Distressed Asset Broker of the Year | Northgate Real Estate GroupBernadette Brennan – User Sale of the Year | SERHANTStephen G. Kliegerman & Robin Schneiderman – New Development Consultant of the Year | Brown Harris Stevens Development MarketingMarc Alleyne – Demolition Contractor of the Year | Spartan DemolitionAnthony Rinaldi – Luxury Construction Project of the Year | The Mandarin Oriental Residences, Rinaldi GroupDon Gelestino – Elevator Contractor of the Year | Champion ElevatorJennifer Djurkovic – Emerging Investment Sales Broker of the Year | Djurkovic Investment PropertiesRobert Khodadadian – Off-Market Investment Sales Broker of the Year | Skyline PropertiesRobert Sharfstein – 1031 Exchange Broker of the Year | RPS Capital ManagementIra Zlotowitz – Most Innovative Mortgage Broker of the Year | GPARENCYEd Winslow – Real Estate Book of the Year | NicheQuest MediaSeth Samowitz – AI Implementer of the Year in Commercial Real Estate | BKREAWilson Parry – Prop-Tech Company of the Year | Property ScoutCharles Alwakeel – Development Consultant of the Year | Redflux Architecture & DesignIan Rasmussen – Urban Strategist of the Year | Urban CartographicsEric Palatnik – Zoning Consultant of the Year | Eric Palatnik, P.C.About RED Awards and RED ConnectThe RED Awards are produced by RED Connect, a national real estate platform that has hosted over 100 events since 2016, welcoming more than 40,000 professionals from around the country. With events in Florida, Texas, California, Georgia, Illinois, and beyond, RED has become a go-to name for recognizing excellence across all sectors of the real estate industry.For more information, visit www.redawards.nyc Press Contact:selman@redawards.nycInstagram & LinkedIn: @redawards

