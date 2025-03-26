2025 RED Commercial Real Estate Award Winners
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3rd Annual RED Commercial Awards to Honor Industry Leaders on April 3 at The James NoMad HotelPart of the 12th RED Awards Series Celebrating Real Estate Excellence Across the Country
On April 3, 2025, the commercial real estate industry will converge at The James NoMad Hotel for the 3rd Annual RED Commercial Awards, a premier event celebrating excellence, innovation, and leadership in commercial real estate. This highly anticipated gathering is part of the broader 12th RED Awards series, which honors top achievers across residential, hospitality, architecture, and commercial real estate markets throughout the United States.
The RED Commercial Awards recognize a powerful range of professionals — from legendary developers to emerging visionaries, from prop-tech pioneers to zoning strategists. Hosted by industry icon Bob Knakal of BKREA, this year’s sold-out ceremony brings together a dynamic crowd of decision-makers, innovators, and change agents.
Founded by Selman Yalcin, the RED Awards are known for their integrity and credibility. Winners are selected through a confidential nomination and review process overseen by a respected advisory board of industry leaders.
“The RED Commercial Awards shine a spotlight on the individuals and firms pushing the industry forward,” said Yalcin. “This is more than a ceremony — it’s a celebration of what’s possible in commercial real estate when vision meets execution.”
2025 RED Commercial Award Winners
Bob Knakal – Master of Ceremonies | BKREA
Hersel Torkian – Rental Luxury Developer of the Year | Torkian Group
Victor Musso – Lifetime Achievement in Real Estate Investments | Musso Properties
Gerard Nocera – Asset Management Firm of the Year | Resolution Real Estate
Chris Cherlone – Office Building Development of the Year | 125 West 57th Street, Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners
Matthew Adell – Lifetime Achievement in Real Estate Development | Adellco
David Goldoff – Property Management Company of the Year | Camelot Realty Group
Oliver Swig – Young Executive of the Year | Soja Ventures, LLC / Helmsley Spear
David Schechtman – Loan Sales Broker of the Year | Meridian Capital
Dov Hertz – Industrial Developer of the Year | DHPH
Vincent Castellano – Mechanical Contractor of the Year | VSP Mechanical
Kathy A. Younkins – Commercial Real Estate Attorney of the Year | Younkins & Schecter LLP
Shlomi Bagdadi, Avi Akiva & Chandler Slate – Landlord Representation Firm of the Year | Tri State Commercial
Sean Granahan – Non-Profit Organization of the Year | The Floating Hospital
Cory Zelnik – Retail Leasing Broker of the Year | Zelnik & Company LIC
Alan J. Perlowitz & Andrew Luftig – Commercial Real Estate Law Firm of the Year | Chaves Perlowitz Luftig LLP
Marion Jones – Capital Markets Leadership Award of the Year | Avison Young
Faria Ibrahim – Emerging Developer of the Year | Hudson Edge Real Estate
Chaya Milworn – Distressed Asset Broker of the Year | Northgate Real Estate Group
Bernadette Brennan – User Sale of the Year | SERHANT
Stephen G. Kliegerman & Robin Schneiderman – New Development Consultant of the Year | Brown Harris Stevens Development Marketing
Marc Alleyne – Demolition Contractor of the Year | Spartan Demolition
Anthony Rinaldi – Luxury Construction Project of the Year | The Mandarin Oriental Residences, Rinaldi Group
Don Gelestino – Elevator Contractor of the Year | Champion Elevator
Jennifer Djurkovic – Emerging Investment Sales Broker of the Year | Djurkovic Investment Properties
Robert Khodadadian – Off-Market Investment Sales Broker of the Year | Skyline Properties
Robert Sharfstein – 1031 Exchange Broker of the Year | RPS Capital Management
Ira Zlotowitz – Most Innovative Mortgage Broker of the Year | GPARENCY
Ed Winslow – Real Estate Book of the Year | NicheQuest Media
Seth Samowitz – AI Implementer of the Year in Commercial Real Estate | BKREA
Wilson Parry – Prop-Tech Company of the Year | Property Scout
Charles Alwakeel – Development Consultant of the Year | Redflux Architecture & Design
Ian Rasmussen – Urban Strategist of the Year | Urban Cartographics
Eric Palatnik – Zoning Consultant of the Year | Eric Palatnik, P.C.
About RED Awards and RED Connect
The RED Awards are produced by RED Connect, a national real estate platform that has hosted over 100 events since 2016, welcoming more than 40,000 professionals from around the country. With events in Florida, Texas, California, Georgia, Illinois, and beyond, RED has become a go-to name for recognizing excellence across all sectors of the real estate industry.
For more information, visit www.redawards.nyc
Press Contact:
selman@redawards.nyc
Instagram & LinkedIn: @redawards
Selman Yalcin
Red Connect
+1 646-229-3076
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.