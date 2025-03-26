Nephrotic Syndrome Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Striking statistics point towards rapid growth in the nephrotic syndrome market over the past few years. Notably, it has increased from $0.87 billion in 2024 to $00.96 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.0%. Multiple factors have contributed to this historic period growth, including an increasing incidence of nephrotic syndrome, rising genetic disorders, obesity, increased use of immunosuppressive medications, and the growing impact of genetic factors.

What Kind Of A Growth Is Expected?

More exciting news suggests a predicted growth for this market in the coming years, reaching $1.44 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.7%. The projected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the surge in Nephrotic Syndrome disease awareness, rise in prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease CKD, an increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders, a growing aging population, and rising incidence of autoimmune diseases. Innovations such as telemedicine and remote monitoring, innovative drug delivery systems, treatment modalities, advancements in biotechnology, and integration of digital health technologies are expected to play a key role in driving this market growth.

What's powering the growth of the nephrotic syndrome market?

An important contributing factor is the increasing incidence of kidney diseases. Essentially, kidney diseases refer to any conditions or disorders impairing the function of the kidneys, which are vital organs responsible for filtering waste and excess fluids from the blood. Factors contributing to kidney diseases include diabetes, hypertension, obesity, aging populations, and lifestyle changes like high sodium intake and inadequate hydration.

This prominence of kidney disease is particularly noted in the Australian context. For instance, statistics from June 2024 according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare revealed an increase in the percentage of chronic kidney disease CKD mortality in Australia from 4.2% in 2021 to 6.2% in 2022.

What are the major companies?

Also of note in this dynamic market are major companies. Leaders in the nephrotic syndrome market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Mallinckrodt Company, Evotec SE, Travere Therapeutics Inc., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Orbis Biosciences Inc., Alpine Immune Sciences, Kezar Life Sciences, Zenyaku Kogyo Co. Ltd

Staying ahead of the pack, many of these companies are focusing on developing innovative formulations, such as loop diuretic injections. March 2024 saw the U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, Avenacy Inc., launch such an injection, a generic equivalent to Lasix, primarily for treating edema related to heart failure, liver cirrhosis, and kidney diseases. These novel formulations are at the cutting-edge of treatments aimed at improving fluid management and reducing edema in nephrotic syndrome patients.

How is the market segmented?

1 By Type: Drugs, Devices

2 By Diagnosis Tests: Urinalysis, Glomerular Filtration Rate GFR, Blood Test, Kidney Biopsy, Computerized Tomography CT Scan

3 By Application: Clinics, Hospitals, Speciality Centres, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Drugs: Steroids, Immunosuppressants, Diuretics, ACE Inhibitors Or ARBs, Other Drugs

2 By Devices: Dialysis Machines, Peritoneal Dialysis Catheters, Hemodialysis Catheters, Kidney Replacement Therapy Devices

Regional analyses reveal North America as the largest participant in the nephrotic syndrome market by 2024. Other notable regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

