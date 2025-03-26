Informa Connect Foodservice Group Carries 19 Jesse H. Neal Awards Finalists

The most prestigious awards for business journalism, the Neals honor the brightest, most tenacious and innovative journalists for their exceptional work.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Informa Connect Foodservice Group is excited to lift up 19 finalists for the 2025 Jesse H. Neal Awards. The most prestigious awards for business journalism, the Neals honor the brightest, most tenacious and innovative journalists, content creators and designers for their passion and exceptional work.We congratulate our media teams on being deemed exemplary in the following categories:• Best Climate Change Coverage – Climate Crisis, Restaurant Business• Best Brand-Related Event (Brand rev of $3-$7 mil USD) - Supermarket News’ op-eds around the Kroger, Albertsons merger saga, Supermarket News / Jonathan Maze on Restaurant Finance, Restaurant Business• Best Coverage of the 2024 Election served on your market - Universal free school meals, meal debt and more: how the November election could impact school foodservice – FoodService Director / C-Store Women: Closing the Gap – CSP Daily News• Best Editorial Use of Data – Third-Party Delivery Report, Nation’s Restaurant News• Best Industry Coverage ($3-$7 Mil USD) – Third-party delivery, Restaurant Business• Best News Coverage – Restaurant bankruptcies, Restaurant Business• Best Podcast (+$7mil USD revenue) – Restaurant Daily, Restaurant Business/Nation’s Restaurant News• Best Profile (Article) (Brand rev of -$3mil USD) - MSU Chef Rajeev Patgaonkar reflects on 30 years of bringing India to East Lansing, FoodService Director• Best Profile (Article) (Brand rev of $3-$7 mil USD) - Everytable resets its table, Restaurant Business / Publix is the Supermarket News 2024 Retailer of the Year, Supermarket News / Retail Leader of the Year, CSP Daily News• Best Range of Work by a Media Brand (Brand rev of $3-$7 mil USD) – Restaurant Business• Best Range of Work by a Single Author (Brand rev of $3-$7 mil USD) – Lisa Jennings, Restaurant Business• Best Series (Brand rev of $3-$7 mil USD) – The Climate Crisis, Restaurant Business• Best Single Issue of a Tabloid/Newspaper/Magazine (Brand rev of $3-$7 mil USD) – Top 202, CSP Daily News• Best Subject Related Package (Brand rev of $3-$7 mil USD) – Labor Pains, Restaurant Business• Best Technical/Scientific Content - AI has arrived in restaurants, but what is it exactly?, Restaurant BusinessINTERVIEW AVAILABILITYOur award-winning editors are available as subject matter experts to consult and offer opinions on the restaurant, convenience/gas and retail industries.Jonathan Maze, Editor-in-Chief, Restaurant Business – Finance and general restaurant newsSam Oches, Editor-in-Chief, Nation’s Restaurant News – General restaurant newsAbigail Lewis, VP Content Strategy, CSP and Supermarket News – Convenience/retail, gas and grocery newsABOUT INFORMAInforma is a leading international B2B markets, live and on-demand events and digital services group. They connect businesses and professionals in 30+ industries with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more. Informa has hundreds of global brands, products and services and employs 11,000 employees in ~30 countries worldwide.Informa Connect is a content-led, live and on-demand experiences business which connects professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Informa Connect, a community of over 1,000 colleagues globally, offers connection through events, mediaand research. They service a number of different industries including Finance, Bio Tech and Pharma, Restaurant and Food, Catering, Event Planning, Pop Culture, Marketing, Law, Energy, HR, Sustainability, Construction.Find out more about Informa and the Informa Connect division at www.informa.com and www.informaconnect.com

