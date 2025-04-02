Coastal Shutter Company Revamps Website to Enhance Customer Engagement
Our vision has always been to simplify window treatment selection. The new site reflects our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, allowing our clients to make confident decisions.”CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal Shutter Company, a leading provider of premium shutters, blinds, and shades in Charleston, South Carolina, is proud to announce the launch of its redesigned website. Built with a focus on user experience and tailored service, the new platform offers a seamless way for customers to explore a wide array of window treatment options and access expert advice.
— Bryan Dubis, owner of Coastal Shutter Company
The updated website boasts an intuitive design that allows users to navigate through Coastal Shutter Company’s diverse product lines, ranging from timeless wood shutters to innovative motorized shades. Visitors can also find design resources, product inspiration, and a portfolio of completed projects to help them envision the perfect solutions for their spaces.
A standout feature of the website is its online booking system, which lets customers request consultations in just a few clicks. Whether opting for an in-home visit or a design session at their showroom, customers can now enjoy a more personalized approach to selecting window treatments.
“This launch underscores Coastal Shutter Company’s dedication to delivering not only exceptional products but also exceptional experiences,” said Will Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros. “The new site is designed to connect customers with the expertise and options they need in an efficient, user-friendly way.”
The website also incorporates advanced digital marketing strategies, including SEO and PPC campaigns, to enhance Coastal Shutter Company’s online visibility and expand its reach within the Charleston area and beyond.
Discover the new website and explore Coastal Shutter Company’s full range of products and services at https://www.coastalshuttercompany.com/. For more information, contact their team directly at (843) 619-0079.
For businesses looking to optimize their digital presence, visit https://wtmarketingpros.com/ or call (843) 619-0079 to learn how Window Treatment Marketing Pros can help.
