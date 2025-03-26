Sofema Online Surpasses 1,000 Enrolments in Learning Path Diploma Programs

Sofema Online announces over 1000 enrolments in its Diploma Programs – image features a diploma scroll tied with a purple ribbon, black eyeglasses, and a laptop keyboard."

Sofema Online surpasses 1,000 diploma enrolments, marking a major milestone in global aviation training with flexible, expert-led online programs.

The diploma provided me with in-depth knowledge and a thorough understanding of Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO) principles and practices.” — Athar Hakeem-Airworthiness Planning Engineer

SOFIA, BULGARIA, BULGARIA, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Leading Aviation Regulator Sofema Online (SOL) – www.sofemaonline.com , a provider of online aviation regulatory training, has reached a significant milestone. The company has recorded over 1,000 enrolments in its Learning Path Diploma Programs This achievement reflects the ongoing confidence of aviation professionals globally in the platform’s ability to deliver structured, cost-effective, and industry-relevant training.Learning Path Diploma ProgramsThe Learning Path Diploma Programs are designed to provide comprehensive regulatory knowledge and practical competencies. Each diploma consists of 8 to 16 curated courses covering areas such as:Continuing Airworthiness Management (CAMO)Safety & Compliance MonitoringEASA Part 145 and Part M ResponsibilitiesQuality Assurance & AuditingMaintenance Planning & ReliabilityThe platform currently offers a portfolio of over 450 aviation training courses and packages , supporting the ongoing development of industry personnel.All course content is developed by subject matter experts with extensive regulatory and operational experience, ensuring alignment with current EASA requirements.Program FeaturesKey features of the diploma programs include:Structured coverage of essential regulatory and vocational topicsFlexible, self-paced accessEconomical bundled pricing model compared to individual course purchaseOver 1,000 professionals have completed a Learning Path Diploma.Recent UpdatesThe Part 145 Cyber Security Implementation course has recently been integrated into the following diploma programs:EASA Aircraft Maintenance Organisation Learning Path DiplomaEASA Part 145 Safety Management System Learning Path Diploma

