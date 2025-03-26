Nebraska Supreme Court to Hold Court Session at Omaha Bryan High School

At the invitation of Bryan High School, the Nebraska Supreme Court Justices will hold a special court session in the school’s auditorium on the afternoon of April 2, 2025.

The visit, supported by lawyers of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation, is part of the Court’s outreach and education efforts aimed at Nebraska high school students. It reflects the Supreme Court’s commitment to helping students understand how the judicial system works and highlights the importance of civics education in American society.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m., Principal "CK" Clark-Kaczmarek will review rules and expectations with the students, noting that within the hour the auditorium will transform into a Supreme Court Courtroom for the remainder of the day. Omaha attorney Abigail (Abbey) Moland will discuss with the students the differences between the trial and appellate court systems and provide background on what they will experience during the argument session.

“We are honored to welcome the Nebraska Supreme Court to Bryan High School. This unique opportunity allows our students to witness the judicial process in action, bringing their classroom studies to life. It's an invaluable experience that will inspire and educate our future leaders,” noted Bryan High School Principal Clark-Kaczmarek. He continued, “This experience adds to the amazing things happening at Bryan High every day and making a difference in our students' lives,”

The argument at Bryan High School will follow the Supreme Court’s argument session at the Creighton University School of Law that same day from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

For 45 years, the Supreme Court has traveled annually to each of Nebraska’s law schools for the purpose of making the Court’s business accessible to students on their campuses. Justices spend time after argument sessions talking to students about the appellate process and career opportunities in the law. Cases are selected to demonstrate the variety of legal arguments that face the court system on a regular basis.

Whether held in the Supreme Court Courtroom or outside the State Capitol, all argument sessions are open to the public. Audio and most video recordings of arguments are maintained on the Judicial Branch Website in the oral argument archive.