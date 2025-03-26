Aarav Solutions Expands Sales Operations and Strategic Alliances to Accelerate EMEA Market Growth
Aarav Solutions appoints Srikrishna ‘Kris’ Sharma as Fractional VP Sales & Alliances, EMEA, strengthening strategic growth in the EMEA region
Our Gen AI Accelerators for CRM, Billing, and Contract Management deliver rapid value without hefty investments, positioning us for sustainable growth across EMEA markets.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarav Solutions, a global leader in Product Engineering and IT Consulting services, is excited to welcome Srikrishna ‘Kris’ Sharma as our new Fractional VP Sales & Alliances for the EMEA region. Kris brings a wealth of experience in digital transformation, SaaS growth, and sales leadership, and will play a key role in accelerating our expansion and strengthening strategic client relationships across the region.
— Raj Darji, CEO & Founder
Kris is a proven business transformation leader with 25 years of experience driving sales growth and operational excellence for global enterprises and high-growth SaaS companies across industry sectors, including Telecom, Financial Services, Automotive, Energy and Retail. A trusted advisor to C-level executives, Kris has led organizations through complex transformations, helping them navigate technological change, seize market opportunities, and achieve sustainable success.
Raj Darji, CEO and Founder of Aarav Solutions said, "At Aarav, we are relentlessly focused on building a global organization that delivers technology with purpose. Kris’ appointment as Fractional VP Sales & Alliances in EMEA reflects our commitment to investing in leadership that understands the nuances of growth, scale, and lasting impact.
Our competitive advantage lies in our innovative Gen AI Accelerators for CRM, Billing and Revenue Management, and Contract Management. These solutions enable customers to rapidly realize value without significant upfront investments. Kris will play a pivotal role in positioning these accelerators throughout the EMEA region, managing the sales pipeline, and leading client engagements to drive sustainable growth and deliver measurable business outcomes."
"In today’s rapidly evolving and highly regulated industries—Telecommunications, Energy & Utilities, and Financial Services—businesses are under immense pressure to innovate, enhance efficiency, and stay ahead of regulatory demands. Aarav Solutions' powerful accelerators, including OmniTel 360 for telecom revenue transformation, InsightForge for AI-driven business intelligence, and FieldMaster AI for intelligent field operations, are designed to help enterprises navigate these complexities with confidence, unlocking new growth opportunities," said Kris Sharma. "I’m excited to join Aarav Solutions at this pivotal moment and look forward to forging strategic alliances, accelerating revenue growth, and expanding our impact across the EMEA markets."
This strategic move underscores Aarav Solutions’ commitment to accelerating growth, sales, and strategic alliances in the EMEA region. Leveraging Kris Sharma’s expertise in scaling businesses, optimizing go-to-market execution, and driving high-impact sales strategies, the partnership will focus on expanding Aarav’s footprint across EMEA, forging key industry alliances, and enabling enterprises to drive digital transformation with innovative technology solutions.
"We are thrilled to welcome Srikrishna Sharma as our Fractional VP Sales & Alliances, EMEA," said Bhavin Patel, COO at Aarav Solutions. "His extensive leadership experience and strategic expertise in sales, partnerships, and digital transformation will play a crucial role in driving our growth and strengthening our position in the region. As we deepen our focus on the UK and EMEA markets, Kris’s industry expertise will amplify awareness of our AI-driven operational efficiency solutions. His leadership will be instrumental in navigating regulated environments across Consumer Credit, Telecom, Energy & Utilities, and Financial Services verticals, enabling us to deliver targeted solutions that address the region’s evolving needs." said Bhavin Patel, Chief Operating Officer, Aarav Solutions
"Kris joining us marks a strategic bridge between technology vision and market execution. From the technology side, we are continually innovating—building scalable AI frameworks, automation accelerators, and cloud-native solutions. Our technology portfolio - OmniTel 360 for telecom revenue transformation, InsightForge for AI-driven business intelligence, and FieldMaster AI for intelligent field operations - represents our commitment to innovation at the intersection of industry needs and cutting-edge technology. We’ve architected these solutions on a robust tech stack that seamlessly integrates cloud infrastructure, advanced analytics engines, and industry-specific data models. What truly differentiates our approach is how we’ve embedded generative AI across these platforms. They represent transformative capabilities that help enterprises navigate complex regulatory environments with confidence while delivering measurable business outcomes." said Sriram Ramakrishnan, Chief Technology Officer, Aarav Solutions
Why Choose Aarav Solutions?
Collaborative Co-Creation: We believe in co-creating solutions that align with your vision, fostering a collaborative partnership for sustainable success.
Expertise Across Industries: With a team of seasoned professionals, we bring expertise across diverse industries, ensuring tailored solutions that resonate with your sector-specific challenges.
Agile and Scalable Solutions: Our agile approach allows for flexibility and scalability, ensuring that our generative AI services can grow and adapt with your evolving business needs.
Client-Centric Focus: At the heart of our approach is a client-centric focus, where we prioritize understanding your unique requirements and delivering solutions that exceed expectations.
About Aarav Solutions
Aarav Solutions is a global Product Engineering and IT Consulting services provider, catering to industries such as Telecommunications, Banking & Finance, Government, and Utilities. As experts in Oracle BRM and Oracle E-Business Suite, Aarav Solutions has a proven track record of successful implementations and numerous industry accolades. Their innovative Co-create Labs initiative, which includes a co-investment model for rapid adoption of Generative AI and Blockchain technologies, represents a paradigm shift in digital transformation. Please visit https://www.aaravsolutions.com/co-create-lab/ to learn more.
Aarav Solutions is also an Oracle, Salesforce, Odoo and Google Cloud Partner.
