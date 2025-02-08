Aarav Solutions announces the General Availability of OmniTel360 - an integrated CRM-BRM Suite
Aarav Solutions has launched OmniTel360, a pre-integrated solution for Telcos that have implemented Oracle BRM and are looking for a fast flexible CRM Frontend
Telecom companies need agility and real-time insights. OmniTel360 enables easy bundling of services, order capture & provisioning in one interface. We enable CSPs to save time and deliver superior CX.”NJ, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarav Solutions, a global leader in Product Engineering and IT Consulting services, is excited to announce the General Availability of our latest accelerator, OmniTel360. This innovative solution, a testament to our deep expertise in Oracle BRM and Odoo, is designed to drive efficiency, enhance customer engagement, and improve cost-effectiveness across the telecommunications billing world.
— Raj Darji, Founder & CEO
This powerful integration of CRM and Oracle BRM enables telecom service providers to streamline operations and enhance customer management. This integration offers:
- Unified Customer Management: Seamlessly create and manage customer accounts across prepaid and postpaid services.
- Comprehensive Product Catalogs: Maintain and update service offerings efficiently to meet evolving market demands.
- Simplified Order Capture: Automate order processing for improved accuracy and faster service activation.
- End-to-End SIM Lifecycle Management: Track and manage SIM activations, deactivations, and replacements with ease.
- Optimized Service Provisioning: Ensure seamless activation and deactivation of telecom services with minimal downtime.
- Integrated Payment Processing: Secure and efficient transactions through multiple payment gateways, with automated notifications for enhanced customer experience.
By pre-integrating a fast, flexible CRM powered by Odoo with Oracle BRM’s billing precision, Aarav Solutions empowers telecom providers to drive efficiency, improve customer engagement, and accelerate digital transformation.
Sriram Ramakrishnan, CTO of Aarav Solutions, emphasized the strategic advantage of this integration, stating, “By integrating the robust capabilities of Odoo and Oracle BRM, we deliver a cost-effective, scalable solution that seamlessly grows from thousands to millions of customers. Our solution simplifies the configuration of advanced telecom service bundles by leveraging flexible CRM functionalities alongside a native billing system—akin to assembling Lego blocks to create dynamic offers. Furthermore, our Gen AI Accelerator, built into OmniTel360, provides a single pane of glass for provisioning operations, real-time business reporting, and actionable insights, empowering businesses with intelligent automation. With integrated SIM/IMSI management, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), and advanced bundling options that function in a composable manner, telecom operators gain unprecedented agility in service configuration, ensuring rapid go-to-market strategies while maintaining operational efficiency.”
Experience OmniTel360 at MWC 2025, Barcelona
Aarav Solutions will be showcasing OmniTel360 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, the premier global event for the mobile and telecom industry. Attendees will get a firsthand look at how this accelerator saves time and effort while providing a 360-degree view of customers. Visit our Booth 8.0D18.12 in Hall 8 to explore live demos, meet our experts, and discover how our OmniTel360 can transform telecom operations. Visit https://www.aaravsolutions.com/aarav-solutions-at-mwc-2025-experience-next-now/ to register for a demo slot.
Bhavin Patel, COO of Aarav Solutions further added, "With OmniTel360, we have redefined how telecom providers manage their billing, customer interactions, and service provisioning—all within a unified, streamlined ecosystem. For telecom providers, this means faster order fulfillment, smarter resource allocation, and reduced operational overhead—all while delivering exceptional customer experiences. Our Gen AI Accelerator, embedded within OmniTel360, further amplifies efficiency in provisioning, analytics, and decision-making, ensuring that enterprises can scale effortlessly and adapt to evolving market demands."
Why Choose Aarav Solutions for CRM-Oracle BRM Integration?
- Proven Expertise: Backed by extensive experience in implementing Odoo and Oracle solutions, we deliver seamless, high-performance integrations.
- Certified Specialists: Our solutions are developed and maintained by Odoo-certified and Oracle-certified experts, ensuring reliability and efficiency.
- Ongoing Support & Updates: We provide continuous support and system updates to keep your operations running smoothly and future-ready.
About Aarav Solutions
Aarav Solutions is a global Product Engineering and IT Consulting organization committed to delivering transformative technology solutions. As a trusted partner in innovation, we specialize in crafting custom software solutions and harnessing the power of Generative AI to empower businesses across Smart Cities, Telecom, and Financial Services.
With a strong commitment to digital excellence, Aarav Solutions is a proud Oracle Partner, offering specialized expertise in Oracle BRM, OCI, and Communications Cloud. Click here to learn more about Aarav’s Oracle practice.
As a trusted Odoo Implementation Partner, we specialize in tailoring robust business solutions to meet the unique needs of our clients worldwide. Our seasoned team of Odoo developers leverages the modular architecture of Odoo to deliver customized CRM & ERP solutions that seamlessly integrate across various business functions in over more than 12 countries, including the USA, UK, India, Canada, UAE, Australia and Singapore.
