Aarav Solutions and Red Dot Payment Join Forces to Elevate Digital Transactions in Southeast Asia with Odoo Integration
Aarav Solutions integrates Odoo with Red Dot Payment to enhance secure, localized, and scalable digital transactions for businesses across Southeast Asia.
Southeast Asia’s digital economy is booming, with e-commerce revenues set to hit $133.62B by 2025. Our Odoo-RDP integration empowers businesses with secure, scalable, and localized payment solutions.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarav Solutions, a leading Odoo partner specializing in Telecom, Media, Energy & Utilities, and E-Commerce sectors, is pleased to announce the successful integration of the Odoo ERP & CRM system with the Red Dot Payment (RDP) gateway. This strategic collaboration aims to provide businesses across Southeast Asia with a seamless and efficient payment processing experience, tailored to the unique needs of the regional market.
— Raj Darji, Founder & CEO
Red Dot Payment (RDP), founded in 2011, is a premier online payment solutions provider in Asia-Pacific, with merchant acquiring in more than 22 nations, most significantly in Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand. Licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, RDP also has direct acquiring licenses with Visa and Mastercard, empowering merchants to process payments locally and in multiple currencies, enhancing authorization and acceptance rates.
The Southeast Asian e-commerce landscape is experiencing unprecedented growth. In 2024, the region’s e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) expanded by 15%, with video commerce alone accounting for 20% of the total e-commerce GMV. This surge underscores the increasing demand for robust and scalable payment solutions.
Source: https://blog.google/around-the-globe/google-asia/sea-economy-2024/
The integration of Odoo with RDP offers a multitude of benefits for businesses operating in Southeast Asia:
● Localized Payment Processing: Businesses can process transactions in local currencies, reducing conversion fees and improving customer satisfaction.
● Enhanced Security: Utilizing RDP’s robust security protocols ensures that all transactions are protected against fraud, building trust with customers.
● Streamlined Operations: The seamless integration between Odoo’s ERP modules and RDP’s payment gateway simplifies financial operations, from invoicing to reconciliation, boosting overall efficiency.
● Scalability: This solution is designed to accommodate businesses of all sizes, offering flexibility to scale operations as needed.
Raj Darji, Founder and CEO of Aarav Solutions, emphasized the strategic importance of this integration:
“Southeast Asia’s digital economy is on a rapid ascent, with e-commerce revenues projected to reach US$133.62 billion by 2025. Our partnership with Red Dot Payment is a testament to our commitment to equip businesses with localized, secure, and scalable payment solutions that align with this growth trajectory. By integrating Odoo with RDP, we’re enabling enterprises to navigate the complexities of the regional market with confidence and efficiency.”
David Owyong, Deputy CEO of Red Dot Payments, commented:
“Open-source platforms like Odoo are critical in enabling small and medium businesses to streamline their financial operations and ensure financial data synchronization for informed decision-making. Red Dot Payment is proud to partner with Aarav Solutions to support local businesses across South East Asia with their payment processing journey across multiple payment methods including Visa, Mastercard, and PayNow. Moreover, settlements in SGD will eliminate the hassle of FX conversions for these businesses, making reconciliation easier.”
Sriram Ramakrishnan, CTO of Aarav Solutions, highlighted the technical advantages:
“Scaling payment infrastructures in Southeast Asia presents unique challenges, particularly given the region’s diverse payment preferences and developing infrastructure. This diversity can lead to fragmented data and operational inefficiencies, posing significant friction points in the customer experience. Our integration of Odoo with RDP addresses these challenges by offering a unified platform that streamlines payment processes, enhances data coherence, and ensures scalability, thereby mitigating potential points of failure and fostering a seamless customer journey.”
Bhavin Patel, COO of Aarav Solutions, added:
“Understanding the nuances of the Southeast Asian market is crucial. With RDP’s strong regional presence and our expertise as an Odoo partner, we are well-positioned to support enterprises seeking to optimize their payment processes and expand their footprint in this dynamic region.”
This integration underscores Aarav Solutions’ commitment to delivering hyperlocal solutions that resonate with the specific requirements of businesses in Singapore and the broader Southeast Asian market. By leveraging the combined strengths of Odoo’s comprehensive ERP capabilities and RDP’s localized payment expertise, Aarav Solutions continues to drive innovation and support business growth in the region.
For more information about Aarav Solutions’ accelerators and services, please visit https://www.aaravsolutions.com/streamline-your-business-operations-with-aarav-solutions-odoo erp-solutions-services/
About Aarav Solutions
Aarav Solutions is a global IT services company and a trusted Odoo partner, specializing in delivering scalable digital transformation solutions across Telecom, Media, Energy & Utilities, and E-Commerce domains. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, Aarav Solutions offers a range of accelerators and services designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.
About Red Dot Payment
Red Dot Payment (RDP) is a leading online payment solutions provider headquartered in Singapore, serving the Asia-Pacific region, with processing capabilities in more than 22 nations. Founded in 2011, RDP offers secure and reliable payment gateway and online payment processing services to some of the largest merchants in the Hotels, E-commerce, F&B, Insurance and Retail sectors enabling them to process transactions across multiple payment methods and currencies. Licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Bank of Thailand, RDP also has direct acquiring licenses from Visa and Mastercard. RDP is a part of Prosus N.V., a US$100 billion global investment group that is among the largest technology investors in the world.
For more information on Red Dot Payment, please visit https://reddotpayment.com/.
