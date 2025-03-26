Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announces CEO of NRWDI, Riedewaan Bakardien

The Minister of Electricity & Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, alongside the Board Chairperson of the National Radioactive Waste Disposal Institute (NRWDI), Ms. Dorah Modise, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Riedewaan Bakardien as the new Chief Executive Officer of NRWDI, effective 1 April 2025.

Mr. Bakardien brings a wealth of experience in the nuclear sector and is exceptionally qualified to lead NRWDI in the safe and efficient management of radioactive waste, safeguarding both current and future generations as well as protecting the environment.

In his previous role as Senior Vice President at Ontario Power Generation, Mr. Bakardien was responsible for overseeing Training, Security, Emergency Management, and Innovation for the nuclear fleet. He significantly contributed to the governance and performance evaluation of the Nuclear Management System, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to nuclear safety.

Before his tenure in Canada, Mr. Bakardien served as the Chief Nuclear Officer at Eskom, where he was responsible for nuclear operations and safety at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station. His extensive expertise in radioactive waste management and regulatory compliance positions him as an ideal leader for NRWDI.

With over 15 years of experience in the nuclear industry, Mr. Bakardien has held various senior leadership roles that have fostered a strong safety culture and improved operational performance. He has expressed his sincere gratitude for the opportunity to lead NRWDI and is dedicated to advancing its vital mission.

