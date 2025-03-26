servair Macau Teams Up with MGM and Air Macau for Menu Creation

servair Macau Catering Services teamed up with Air Macau and MGM to bring a refined fine-dining experience to Air Macau’s business class passengers.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a collaboration that was in development for months, servair Macau, a gategroup member, teamed up with MGM and Air Macau to elevate the flavors and tastes of the menu selection aboard Air Macau’s business class cabins. This joining of creative culinary minds brought together innovative ideas and honed skills to create a magnificent menu of delicious dishes. It is a true example of the gategroup ideal: creating culinary connections.This partnership, developed over the past year, resulted in 36 meticulously crafted dishes from MGM’s signature restaurants — Imperial Court (Lingnan cuisine) and Aux Beaux Arts (French bistro). As of March 1, 2025, these premium meals began being served on Air Macau’s key routes, including Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, Osaka, and Seoul.This achievement is a testament to servair Macau ’s expertise in in-flight catering and their ability to execute high-profile collaborations. servair Macau bring their expertise to the table, opening up to the collaborative process, both sharing knowledge and taking in the thoughts and ideas of their partners. The result is an incredible set of dishes that both delight and satisfy.“It has been a remarkable event and a fantastic collaboration. From a culinary perspective, the teamwork in designing this menu was outstanding. The MGM Grand chefs, in collaboration with the MCS team, crafted a fantastic menu that introduced advanced culinary techniques such as Pâté en Croûte and layered cubical brioche bread to name a few. This significantly enhanced the menu and allowed our MCS team to acquire new skills,” said Chef Dave Minten, Regional Executive Chef at gategroup. “Collaborations like this are essential for our industry, where hospitality and aviation chefs can work together on menu design. Both culinary teams shared and learned from each other. The menu inspiration was drawn from classic French and Chinese dishes that beautifully came together for the Air Macau customers to choose from.”A collaboration like this with MGM and Air Macau shows that servair Macau continues to deliver excellence while maintaining high service standards, and continuously innovating to enhance passenger experience, while working together closely with new and lasting business partners.gategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. They provide passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving more than 700 million passengers annually from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents.

