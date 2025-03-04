HeadSpin Launches ‘CloudTest Go’: Essential Testing for Digital Enterprises
HeadSpin introduces CloudTest Go, a flexible, budget-friendly cloud-testing solution with real-device access for businesses.
CloudTest Go empowers organizations to test earlier, more often, and at a greater scale with the data and insights needed to make decisions with confidence.
The platform offers flexible pre-buy subscriptions – annual, monthly, and hourly – ensuring that businesses can optimize their testing execution anytime from anywhere.
Key Features of CloudTest Go:
🔹 Flexible Subscription Plans – Monthly, hourly, or annual options.
🔹 Manual & Automated Testing – Supports 25+ frameworks for CI/CD integration.
🔹 Self-Service Dashboards – Intuitive UI with Grafana-powered insights.
🔹 Omnichannel Test & Performance KPIs – AI-powered issue detection & recommendations.
🔹 Secure & Scalable – Instant access, automated cleaning, and session recording.
HeadSpin’s CloudTest Go is available now. Get started for just $125+ per month.
About HeadSpin:
HeadSpin, a PartnerOne portfolio company, is an AI-powered platform for testing, monitoring, and optimizing mobile apps and networks. Its machine-learning technology helps companies easily identify performance issues and deliver optimal digital experiences.
Mukesh Baskaran
SVP Product & Marketing, HeadSpin Inc.
pr@headspin.io
