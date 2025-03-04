HeadSpin Launches ‘CloudTest Go’: Essential Testing for Digital Enterprises

Introducing CloudTest Go: A Flexible, Affordable Testing Solution

HeadSpin introduces CloudTest Go, a flexible, budget-friendly cloud-testing solution with real-device access for businesses.

With CloudTest Go, we’re making reliable testing more accessible, transparent, and affordable, giving businesses the flexibility and a trusted testing solution.” — Eric Hatton, CEO at HeadSpin

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeadSpin, the leading AI-driven software testing platform, has recently launched a unique product— CloudTest Go—a reliable, cloud-based app testing solution designed for the digital business and enterprise organization with instant access to real device testing on smartphones, tablets, desktops, as well as OTT Media devices.CloudTest Go empowers organizations to test earlier, more often, and at a greater scale with the data and insights needed to make decisions with confidence.The platform offers flexible pre-buy subscriptions – annual, monthly, and hourly – ensuring that businesses can optimize their testing execution anytime from anywhere.Key Features of CloudTest Go:🔹 Flexible Subscription Plans – Monthly, hourly, or annual options.🔹 Manual & Automated Testing – Supports 25+ frameworks for CI/CD integration.🔹 Self-Service Dashboards – Intuitive UI with Grafana-powered insights.🔹 Omnichannel Test & Performance KPIs – AI-powered issue detection & recommendations.🔹 Secure & Scalable – Instant access, automated cleaning, and session recording.HeadSpin’s CloudTest Go is available now. Get started for just $125+ per month.About HeadSpin:HeadSpin, a PartnerOne portfolio company, is an AI-powered platform for testing, monitoring, and optimizing mobile apps and networks. Its machine-learning technology helps companies easily identify performance issues and deliver optimal digital experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.