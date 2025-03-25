HeadSpin Introduces CloudTest Lite: Cost-Effective, Unrestricted Real Device Testing for Emerging Teams

Emerging teams often face budget constraints limiting access to reliable testing solutions. HeadSpin's CloudTest Lite bridges this gap, offering enterprise-grade testing at an affordable price.” — Eric Hatton, CEO at HeadSpin

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeadSpin , a leading provider of AI-driven testing, is excited to announce the launch of CloudTest Lite , a robust and cost-effective platform designed for small teams and individual testers who require unrestricted manual testing on real devices CloudTest Lite offers real device access on HeadSpin’s Public Device Cloud, enabling manual and functional testing with no session expiry interruptions and high device usage limits.With support for mobile apps, mobile browsers, and desktop browsers, CloudTest Lite simplifies manual testing while ensuring dedicated single-user-per-device access. It also provides advanced debugging capabilities such as ADB shell access and complex gesture support via Mini Remote.Key Benefits of CloudTest Lite:• Single User/Device Plan – Affordable testing for individual testers & small teams.• Unlimited Session Duration – Up to 40 hours of real device usage per month.• Pre-Release App Testing – Test mobile & web apps before launch.• Configurable Session Timeout – Customize session limits based on testing needs.• Automated Device Cleaning – Ensures a secure & optimized test environment.CloudTest Lite is now available for startups, freelancers, or growing QA teams looking to streamline their manual testing workflows with the reliability and security of HeadSpin’s cloud-based infrastructure. Get started for just $39+/month.For more information or to get started, visit https://www.headspin.io/cloudtest-lite About HeadSpin:HeadSpin, a PartnerOne portfolio company, is an AI-powered platform for testing, monitoring, and optimizing mobile apps and networks. Its machine-learning technology helps companies easily identify performance issues and deliver optimal digital experiences.

