Alpha Data and Hyperfusion Partner to Accelerate AI Innovation with Ready-to-Use GPU Infrastructure

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major step toward fueling AI innovation in the region, Alpha Data , a leading digital transformation solutions provider, and Hyperfusion , a leader in next-generation AI cloud computing, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver ready-to-use GPU infrastructure for businesses and research institutions.This partnership aims to remove the barriers to AI adoption by offering enterprises, startups, and academic institutions seamless access to high-performance computing resources. By combining Alpha Data’s extensive expertise in IT solutions with Hyperfusion’s cutting-edge GPU-powered cloud infrastructure, the two companies aim to enable organizations to scale their AI workloads with unprecedented ease and efficiency.The demand for AI-ready infrastructure has never been higher, with applications ranging from machine learning and large language models to advanced data analytics and scientific research. By leveraging Hyperfusion’s high-performance GPU cloud—equipped with the latest Nvidia H100 GPUs—organizations can tap into scalable, on-demand computing power while benefiting from local data sovereignty and enterprise-grade security.Commenting on the MoU, Sajeev Perunnelly , Executive Vice President – Enterprise Solution Sales at Alpha Data Dubai said, “As AI continues to reshape industries, businesses need infrastructure that is not only powerful but also accessible and secure. Through this collaboration with Hyperfusion, we are ensuring that companies in the UAE can accelerate their AI projects without the complexities of managing hardware.”Quentin Reyes, CEO at Hyperfusion added, “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the UAE’s AI ecosystem with the infrastructure it needs to thrive. With Alpha Data’s trusted presence in the market and our GPU-powered cloud, we’re creating a frictionless path for businesses to deploy and scale AI solutions.”Through this collaboration, Alpha Data and Hyperfusion are set to drive AI adoption across industries, supporting innovation and technological advancement in the region. More details on specific solutions and offerings are expected to be announced in the coming months.To learn more about Hyperfusion, visit https://www.hyperfusion.io and to learn more about Alpha Data, visit https://www.alpha.ae/ About Alpha DataAlpha Data is a leading digital transformation solutions provider in the UAE, offering a broad portfolio of IT services, infrastructure, and cloud solutions. With a strong track record of delivering enterprise-grade technology solutions, Alpha Data helps businesses navigate the evolving digital landscape.About HyperfusionHyperfusion is a leading AI cloud computing provider specializing in high-performance computing and scalable AI solutions. Providing comprehensive and customizable solutions, including bare metal access, hardware optimization, and dynamic storage solutions to innovators throughout their AI transformation journey. Hyperfusion operates one of the largest AI Cloud Computing Clusters in the Middle East, equipped with the latest generation GPUs and a cutting-edge software suite.

