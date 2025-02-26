HyperFusion Joins Forces with RendeRex to Transform AI Computing in UAE & GCC

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HyperFusion , a leading provider of high-performance computing and AI solutions, has established a strategic partnership with RendeRex Computers, a prominent technology company known for delivering highly customizable and efficient hardware and software solutions in UAE. This collaboration aims to provide state-of-the-art GPU compute capabilities and AI solutions to local government and enterprises sectors across UAE and GCC countries.Through this partnership, HyperFusion's advanced GPU infrastructure and AI solutions will be combined with RendeRex's regional expertise, established presence, and integration capabilities. This synergy enables organizations across various sectors to access sophisticated AI computing resources while ensuring data sovereignty and compliance with local regulations."This partnership represents a crucial step forward in our mission to democratize AI computing for public and private sector of all sizes in the GCC region," said Quentin Reyes, CEO of HyperFusion. "By uniting our advanced GPU infrastructure with RendeRex's comprehensive market knowledge and technical expertise, we are better positioned to support organizations in their AI-driven digital transformation journey."RendeRex’s CEO, Amr Shawky said: “At RendeRex, our mission has always been to empower the MENA region with cutting-edge technological solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of our rapidly advancing markets. Together with Hyperfusion, we aim to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven innovation, enabling our clients to unlock new levels of efficiency, performance, and competitiveness”.About HyperFusionHyperfusion is a pioneering UAE-based technology company specializing in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence solutions. As a leading provider of GPU-powered infrastructure and AI services, the company is committed to making advanced computing accessible to businesses of all sizes in the UAE and GCC region. Hyperfusion’s state-of-the-art data center in the UAE houses the latest NVIDIA H100 and RTX6000 Ada GPUs, offering unparalleled computing power for AI and machine learning workloads. With a focus on data sovereignty, security, and compliance, Hyperfusion ensure that their clients' data remains protected within UAE borders while providing them with cutting-edge technology solutions.For more information, please visit www.hyperfusion.io About RendeRexRendeRex is a Dubai-based technology company specializing in Computer, Electronics, Firmware & Software Engineering. With a portfolio of government, semi-government and enterprise customers, RendeRex has successfully developed custom hardware and software solutions for several industries. In addition, RendeRex is an NVIDIA NPN partner, an exclusive solutions provider for GIGABYTE technologies, and has designed and implemented datacentre infrastructure as well as DevOps/MLOps for several key datacentres across the United Arab Emirates. RendeRex strives to continue to be the UAE’s first OEM, and a leading ISV across the region.For more information, please visit www.renderex.ae

