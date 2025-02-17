Hyperfusion Partners with DDN to Enhance Data Storage and HPC Capabilities in the UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyperfusion , a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC) and AI solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with DataDirect Networks ( DDN ), a market leader in high-performance data storage solutions. This collaboration combines Hyperfusion’s advanced GPU infrastructure with DDN’s cutting-edge storage technologies to provide powerful, scalable solutions for businesses across the UAE and GCC region.The partnership is driven by the shared goal of jointly developing innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the market. By combining their expertise and resources, Hyperfusion and DDN aim to enhance operational efficiency, drive market expansion and improve service offerings across multiple sectors.The partnership will enable businesses across various sectors to scale operations efficiently, leverage AI-driven applications, and maintain compliance with local data regulations. Hyperfusion’s GPU cluster, will integrate seamlessly with DDN’s data storage technologies, providing an unmatched platform for AI, machine learning, and data-intensive applications. Together, the companies are focused on creating secure, scalable, and high-performance environments for their clients, driving operational innovation, and positioning the region as a hub for cutting-edge technology solutions.Quentin Reyes, CEO of Hyperfusion, said, “By combining our GPU infrastructure with DDN’s world-class storage technology, we are providing businesses with the tools they need to scale, optimize performance, and meet the demands of the digital age. This partnership reflects our commitment to driving innovation and growth in the region.”Ankur Arora, Senior Regional Director of DDN, added, “This partnership will deliver integrated data storage and computing solutions, enabling businesses to manage their data with unprecedented performance and security.”The collaboration between Hyperfusion and DDN aligns with the UAE’s vision to be a leader in technology and innovation, positioning the country as a global hub for AI and data-driven enterprises.For more information, visit ( http://www.hyperfusion.io ) and ( http://www.ddn.com ).About Hyperfusion ComputingHyperfusion is at the forefront of the largest AI and HPC computing capability in the GCC region, offering unparalleled computing power and scalable AI solutions through the latest generation GPUs and an advanced software suite. With a robust infrastructure that includes both pre-built and customisable options, Hyperfusion supports innovators throughout their AI transformation journey by providing immediate access to cutting-edge technology, enabling seamless scalability for enterprises at any stage. As a fully private, homegrown UAE company, Hyperfusion brings a unique offering to the region, distinguished by its commitment to data sovereignty, 100% compliance with local data laws, and Tier 3 certified data centres for optimal speed and reliability.About DDNDDN is the overall market leader in AI and HPC at scale Supercharging the Future of AI Data Infrastructure. Ranked #1 for High-Performance Storage for many years, our advanced data intelligence platforms ensure maximum GPU utilization for the best performance and return on investment possible. If you need a fast, secure, scalable data environment, there is no comparison to DDN. We are pioneers in high performance data storage and management, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that empower organizations across the globe. DDN's commitment to excellence, coupled with our cutting-edge technology, enables us to drive performance, scalability and reliability for our clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.