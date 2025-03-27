WeTrade Fuels Phantom Global Racing’s Pursuit of Glory at Porsche Carrera Cup Asia 2025 with Josh Rowledge

WeTrade joins the 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia as the official partner of Phantom Global Racing, showcasing its bold entry into motorsport with Josh Rowledge.

SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WeTrade, a leading global trading platform, is making its motorsport debut as the official partner of Phantom Global Racing in the highly anticipated 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia (PCCA) season. This groundbreaking collaboration brings together high-speed racing and elite trading, featuring rising British talent Josh Rowledge behind the wheel of the No. 8 WeTrade-liveried Porsche 911 GT3.A Bold Step into the World of MotorsportSince its founding in 2015, WeTrade has been at the forefront of financial trading with its award-winning trading solutions . Building on this foundation, the company is expanding into the fast-paced world of motorsport, where strategy, precision, and split-second decision-making are just as critical as in financial markets.“Both trading and motorsports demand quick decisions, precise execution, and a passion for success. These are values we proudly share with Phantom Global Racing,” said George Miltiadou, one of the directors at WeTrade, as he shared his views and aims for this collaboration. “Together, we aim to captivate audiences in both the trading and motorsport arenas”.Raising the Bar with Phantom Global RacingOfficially sealed on January 15, 2025, this collaboration marks a major milestone for WeTrade as it extends its reach beyond financial markets and into elite motorsport. Known for its relentless drive and competitive spirit, Phantom Global Racing has made a name for itself across PCCA, GT World Challenge Asia, and endurance racing, consistently challenging the best on the track.In 2024, the team took on the legendary 24 Hours of Spa by demonstrating its endurance racing prowess with the Porsche 911 GT3 R (992). At the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour, they set the fastest lap and led multiple times, further cementing their status as top contenders on the global stage. Their ability to thrive in high-pressure environments mirrors WeTrade’s relentless drive for excellence in the financial world.Josh Rowledge: A Rising Star on the Global StageAs part of this dynamic collaboration, WeTrade is proud to support Josh Rowledge, a 20-year-old British racing talent making waves in the motorsport world. Rowledge has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with by securing titles such as British GT3 driver, BRDC Rising Star, and McLaren Artura Trophy winner. His transition to the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup marks an exciting new chapter as he competes in one of Asia’s most prestigious motorsport championships."In racing, you need trust in your car and your team. In trading, you need trust in your platform and strategy,” expressed Rowledge. His impressive career trajectory, strategic approach to racing, and strategic mindset align perfectly with WeTrade’s core philosophy, positioning him as the perfect ambassador of this collaboration.Chasing Victory Across Asia’s Elite Racing CircuitsThe 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia season will feature 14 exhilarating races across six major regions: China, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. As one of Asia’s most competitive one-make racing series, PCCA showcases elite driving talent competing in identical Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars by emphasizing skill, strategy, and execution, values that resonate deeply with WeTrade’s approach to financial markets.WeTrade’s bold orange branding will be prominently displayed on Phantom Global Racing’s #8 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, embodying speed, adrenaline, and innovation, the qualities that define success both on the track and in the world of trading.Stay Connected and Follow the ActionAs the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia 2025 season gains momentum, racing enthusiasts and industry professionals are invited to follow Team WeTrade by PGR as they take on Asia’s most iconic racing circuits. Experience the adrenaline of the competition and witness Josh Rowledge push the limits, where every second counts and every decision defines the race.Follow the action with Porsche Carrera Cup Asia for latest race updates, WeTrade Global for trading and motorsport insights, and Phantom Global Racing for exclusive behind-the-scenes action. Expect thrilling moments, fierce competition, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

