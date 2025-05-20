Hatcher+ Earns SOC 2 Type II Certification, Reinforcing Platform Integrity

Hatcher+ FAAST® is now SOC 2 Type II Compliant

SOC 2 Type II Accreditation Underscores Robust Security Architecture of Hatcher+ FAAST®

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatcher+ , a trailblazer in AI-driven fund management technology, today announced that it has successfully achieved its SOC 2 Type II certification for the FAAST (Funds-as-a-Service Technology) platform. This independent audit validates Hatcher+’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in information security, operational integrity, and regulatory compliance.The audit, conducted by Johanson Group LLP, assessed the design and operational effectiveness of controls relevant to the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data. The SOC 2 Type II report confirmed that Hatcher+’s FAASTplatform meets the rigorous trust services criteria developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).John Sharp, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Hatcher+, remarked:“Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification is a significant milestone that reflects our unwavering dedication to securing client data and delivering operational excellence. As a trusted partner to family offices, venture capital firms, and accelerators globally, this certification provides our clients with the confidence that our systems and processes are resilient, reliable, and built on industry best practices.”Hatcher+’s FAASTplatform powers next-generation fund creation, portfolio management, and AI-enhanced deal analysis across a growing global network of users. The company employs industry-standard encryption, rigorous access control protocols, ongoing security training, continuous vulnerability scanning, and comprehensive disaster recovery measures to ensure uptime and data protection.This certification further reinforces Hatcher+’s position as a premier technology provider in the fund administration and alternative investments space.- ENDS -About Hatcher Plus Pte Ltd (Hatcher+)Hatcher+ develops innovative software applications and data models that power rapid fund creation, AI-driven deal analysis, intelligent capital deployment, and real-time management and administration of alternative investment vehicles. The Hatcher FAAST platform automates fund creation, management, and administration processes, and delivers real-time financial insights and reports for investors using advanced, AI-powered technologies. A leader in data-driven decision-making for GPs and family offices, Hatcher+ enables investors, VCs, and family offices to optimize their operations on behalf of their stakeholders, while promoting greater transparency, trust, and efficiency. For more information, please visit http://hq.hatcher.com

