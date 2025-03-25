Senate Resolution 58 Printer's Number 473
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 473
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
58
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ROBINSON, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL,
MARTIN, ARGALL, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, VOGEL, BROWN,
TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA AND SANTARSIERO, MARCH 25, 2025
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, MARCH 25, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing March 29, 2025, as "Vietnam War Veterans Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Senate joins in paying tribute to United States
military personnel called to active duty between November 1,
1955, and May 15, 1975, whether in-country, in-theater or
deployed elsewhere in support of operations in Southeast Asia;
and
WHEREAS, More than 9 million Americans were on active duty
during that period, with an estimated 2.7 million serving in-
country or in-waters; and
WHEREAS, More than 58,000 service members, including nearly
3,150 Pennsylvanians, were killed in action; and
WHEREAS, More than 300,000 Americans were wounded; and
WHEREAS, A reported 2,500 Americans were held as prisoners of
war; and
WHEREAS, The United States Department of Defense has
indicated that 1,587 Americans are unaccounted for in Southeast
