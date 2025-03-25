Senate Resolution 58 Printer's Number 473

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 473 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RESOLUTION No. 58 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ROBINSON, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN, ARGALL, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, VOGEL, BROWN, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA AND SANTARSIERO, MARCH 25, 2025 INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, MARCH 25, 2025 A RESOLUTION Recognizing March 29, 2025, as "Vietnam War Veterans Day" in Pennsylvania. WHEREAS, The Senate joins in paying tribute to United States military personnel called to active duty between November 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, whether in-country, in-theater or deployed elsewhere in support of operations in Southeast Asia; and WHEREAS, More than 9 million Americans were on active duty during that period, with an estimated 2.7 million serving in- country or in-waters; and WHEREAS, More than 58,000 service members, including nearly 3,150 Pennsylvanians, were killed in action; and WHEREAS, More than 300,000 Americans were wounded; and WHEREAS, A reported 2,500 Americans were held as prisoners of war; and WHEREAS, The United States Department of Defense has indicated that 1,587 Americans are unaccounted for in Southeast 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.