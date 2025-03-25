Submit Release
Senate Resolution 58 Printer's Number 473

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 473

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

58

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ROBINSON, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL,

MARTIN, ARGALL, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, VOGEL, BROWN,

TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA AND SANTARSIERO, MARCH 25, 2025

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, MARCH 25, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing March 29, 2025, as "Vietnam War Veterans Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Senate joins in paying tribute to United States

military personnel called to active duty between November 1,

1955, and May 15, 1975, whether in-country, in-theater or

deployed elsewhere in support of operations in Southeast Asia;

and

WHEREAS, More than 9 million Americans were on active duty

during that period, with an estimated 2.7 million serving in-

country or in-waters; and

WHEREAS, More than 58,000 service members, including nearly

3,150 Pennsylvanians, were killed in action; and

WHEREAS, More than 300,000 Americans were wounded; and

WHEREAS, A reported 2,500 Americans were held as prisoners of

war; and

WHEREAS, The United States Department of Defense has

indicated that 1,587 Americans are unaccounted for in Southeast

