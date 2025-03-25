Senate Bill 513 Printer's Number 476
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - This chapter relates to racial impact statements.
§ 2102. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Commission." The Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing.
§ 2103. Racial impact statements.
(a) Authorized.-- Upon request of a member of either house of
the General Assembly, the commission shall complete a racial
impact statement for any bill, joint resolution, freestanding
act or amendment that would create a new criminal offense,
change an existing offense in 18 Pa.C.S. (relating to crimes and
offenses), create a new penalty or provision related to
sentencing or change an existing law in 42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 97
(relating to sentencing) to determine the impact, if any, the
proposed legislation may have on the racial and ethnic
composition of the criminal offender population or juvenile
court system. The racial impact statement shall be impartial,
simple and understandable.
(b) Effect of request.--
(1) Except as otherwise provided in subsection (d)(1),
no bill, joint resolution or freestanding act for which a
racial impact statement has been requested under subsection
(a) may be given second consideration by the house of the
General Assembly whose member made the request until such
time as the commission has attached the racial impact
statement.
(2) Except as otherwise provided in subsection (d)(2),
neither an amendment for which a racial impact statement has
been requested under subsection (a), nor the legislation to
