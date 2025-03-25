Senate Bill 513 Printer's Number 476

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - This chapter relates to racial impact statements.

§ 2102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Commission." The Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing.

§ 2103. Racial impact statements.

(a) Authorized.-- Upon request of a member of either house of

the General Assembly, the commission shall complete a racial

impact statement for any bill, joint resolution, freestanding

act or amendment that would create a new criminal offense,

change an existing offense in 18 Pa.C.S. (relating to crimes and

offenses), create a new penalty or provision related to

sentencing or change an existing law in 42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 97

(relating to sentencing) to determine the impact, if any, the

proposed legislation may have on the racial and ethnic

composition of the criminal offender population or juvenile

court system. The racial impact statement shall be impartial,

simple and understandable.

(b) Effect of request.--

(1) Except as otherwise provided in subsection (d)(1),

no bill, joint resolution or freestanding act for which a

racial impact statement has been requested under subsection

(a) may be given second consideration by the house of the

General Assembly whose member made the request until such

time as the commission has attached the racial impact

statement.

(2) Except as otherwise provided in subsection (d)(2),

neither an amendment for which a racial impact statement has

been requested under subsection (a), nor the legislation to

