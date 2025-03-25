Senate Bill 92 Printer's Number 472

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 47

PRINTER'S NO. 472

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

92

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, VOGEL, DUSH AND

PENNYCUICK, JANUARY 22, 2025

SENATOR BAKER, JUDICIARY, AS AMENDED, MARCH 25, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in criminal homicide, further

providing for the offense of drug delivery resulting in

death; and imposing a penalty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2506(b) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 2506. Drug delivery resulting in death.

* * *

(b) Penalty.--

(1) A person convicted under subsection (a) shall be

sentenced to a term of imprisonment which shall be fixed by

the court at not more than 40 years.

(1.1) A person convicted under subsection (a) shall be

sentenced to a minimum term of at least 10 years of total

confinement and a fine of either $15,000 or a greater amount

that equals the value of the assets utilized in and proceeds

from the illegal activity if:

