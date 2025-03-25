Senate Bill 92 Printer's Number 472
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 47
PRINTER'S NO. 472
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
92
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, VOGEL, DUSH AND
PENNYCUICK, JANUARY 22, 2025
SENATOR BAKER, JUDICIARY, AS AMENDED, MARCH 25, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in criminal homicide, further
providing for the offense of drug delivery resulting in
death; and imposing a penalty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2506(b) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 2506. Drug delivery resulting in death.
* * *
(b) Penalty.--
(1) A person convicted under subsection (a) shall be
sentenced to a term of imprisonment which shall be fixed by
the court at not more than 40 years.
(1.1) A person convicted under subsection (a) shall be
sentenced to a minimum term of at least 10 years of total
confinement and a fine of either $15,000 or a greater amount
that equals the value of the assets utilized in and proceeds
from the illegal activity if:
