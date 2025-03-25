Senate Bill 516 Printer's Number 479
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - (1) A nonprofit organization.
(2) A hospital or other health care provider.
(3) A municipality.
(4) A single county authority created under the act of
April 14, 1972 (P.L.221, No.63), known as the Pennsylvania
Drug and Alcohol Abuse Control Act.
(5) A recovery house licensed under Subarticle (b) of
Article XXIII-A of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177,
No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929.
"Recovery support services." Any of the following services
relating to an individual in recovery from substance use :
(1) Providing a network of peer support provided by peer
recovery specialists for an individual in recovery from
substance use , including advocacy for individuals in recovery
from substance use .
(2) Providing and supporting a network of family support
or community support for families and communities of those in
recovery from substance use .
(3) Providing crisis intervention referrals for
individuals in recovery from substance use .
(4) Assisting an individual in recovery from substance
use in gaining stable living arrangements, including
assisting the individual in identifying appropriate living
arrangements and preparing necessary paperwork.
(5) Assisting an individual in recovery from substance
use in obtaining gainful employment, including providing a
skill evaluation and assisting the individual in identifying
employment opportunities.
(6) Creating and maintaining the technical assistance
needs of workplaces that provide support for employees in
