Senate Bill 516 Printer's Number 479

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - (1) A nonprofit organization.

(2) A hospital or other health care provider.

(3) A municipality.

(4) A single county authority created under the act of

April 14, 1972 (P.L.221, No.63), known as the Pennsylvania

Drug and Alcohol Abuse Control Act.

(5) A recovery house licensed under Subarticle (b) of

Article XXIII-A of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177,

No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929.

"Recovery support services." Any of the following services

relating to an individual in recovery from substance use :

(1) Providing a network of peer support provided by peer

recovery specialists for an individual in recovery from

substance use , including advocacy for individuals in recovery

from substance use .

(2) Providing and supporting a network of family support

or community support for families and communities of those in

recovery from substance use .

(3) Providing crisis intervention referrals for

individuals in recovery from substance use .

(4) Assisting an individual in recovery from substance

use in gaining stable living arrangements, including

assisting the individual in identifying appropriate living

arrangements and preparing necessary paperwork.

(5) Assisting an individual in recovery from substance

use in obtaining gainful employment, including providing a

skill evaluation and assisting the individual in identifying

employment opportunities.

(6) Creating and maintaining the technical assistance

needs of workplaces that provide support for employees in

