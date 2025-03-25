Senate Resolution 55 Printer's Number 483

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 483

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

55

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, L. WILLIAMS, TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS-HILL,

PENNYCUICK, COMITTA, MARTIN, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, VOGEL, BROWN,

HUGHES AND CAPPELLETTI, MARCH 25, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 25, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of April 2025 as "Pennsylvania Donate Life

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Commonwealth strongly supports organ, tissue and

cornea donation because of its lifesaving and life-enhancing

opportunities; and

WHEREAS, More than 6,400 men, women and children in this

Commonwealth are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant; and

WHEREAS, Eight hundred fifty-seven generous donors from this

Commonwealth gave the gift of life in 2024; and

WHEREAS, Nearly half of all Pennsylvanians have demonstrated

their support of donation by registering as organ, tissue and

cornea donors; and

WHEREAS, One organ, tissue and cornea donor may save up to

eight lives, restore sight to two people and heal the lives of

75 others; and

WHEREAS, People of all ages are considered potential organ,

tissue and cornea donors; and

