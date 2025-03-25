Senate Resolution 55 Printer's Number 483
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 483
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
55
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, L. WILLIAMS, TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS-HILL,
PENNYCUICK, COMITTA, MARTIN, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, VOGEL, BROWN,
HUGHES AND CAPPELLETTI, MARCH 25, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 25, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of April 2025 as "Pennsylvania Donate Life
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Commonwealth strongly supports organ, tissue and
cornea donation because of its lifesaving and life-enhancing
opportunities; and
WHEREAS, More than 6,400 men, women and children in this
Commonwealth are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant; and
WHEREAS, Eight hundred fifty-seven generous donors from this
Commonwealth gave the gift of life in 2024; and
WHEREAS, Nearly half of all Pennsylvanians have demonstrated
their support of donation by registering as organ, tissue and
cornea donors; and
WHEREAS, One organ, tissue and cornea donor may save up to
eight lives, restore sight to two people and heal the lives of
75 others; and
WHEREAS, People of all ages are considered potential organ,
tissue and cornea donors; and
