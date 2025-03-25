Senate Bill 275 Printer's Number 484

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 484

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

275

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, COSTA,

COLLETT AND SCHWANK, MARCH 25, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 25, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of January 10, 1968 (1967 P.L.925, No.417),

entitled "An act relating to officers and employes of the

General Assembly; fixing the number, qualifications,

compensation, mileage and duties of the officers and employes

of the Senate and of the House of Representatives; providing

for their election or appointment, term of office, or of

service, removal and manner of filling vacancies; fixing the

salary of the Director of the Legislative Reference Bureau;

providing for compilation of lists of employes," providing

for electronic posting of expenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of January 10, 1968 (1967 P.L.925,

No.417), referred to as the Legislative Officers and Employes

Law, is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 57. (a) In addition to any other duty imposed under

any statute, rule, policy or guideline, the Chief Clerk of the

Senate, the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives and the

comptroller of the House of Representatives shall publish

quarterly a list of the following expenses of the Senate and

House of Representatives on a publicly accessible Internet

website:

