Senate Bill 275 Printer's Number 484
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 484
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
275
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, COSTA,
COLLETT AND SCHWANK, MARCH 25, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 25, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of January 10, 1968 (1967 P.L.925, No.417),
entitled "An act relating to officers and employes of the
General Assembly; fixing the number, qualifications,
compensation, mileage and duties of the officers and employes
of the Senate and of the House of Representatives; providing
for their election or appointment, term of office, or of
service, removal and manner of filling vacancies; fixing the
salary of the Director of the Legislative Reference Bureau;
providing for compilation of lists of employes," providing
for electronic posting of expenses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of January 10, 1968 (1967 P.L.925,
No.417), referred to as the Legislative Officers and Employes
Law, is amended by adding a section to read:
Section 57. (a) In addition to any other duty imposed under
any statute, rule, policy or guideline, the Chief Clerk of the
Senate, the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives and the
comptroller of the House of Representatives shall publish
quarterly a list of the following expenses of the Senate and
House of Representatives on a publicly accessible Internet
website:
