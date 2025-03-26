Stokes Roofing From Peterborough Is Excited About The Announcement Of the 2025 Award of Excellence From ThreeBestRated®
EINPresswire.com/ -- Receiving continuous recognitions as a top performing business is special! Stokes Roofing has been enjoying the taste of continuous success, as it has been announced the ThreeBestRated® Award of Excellence yet another year. Upon winning the award, the team at Stokes Roofing felt thrilled and left a heartfelt comment, “We are proud to be one of the chosen companies by ThreeBestRated® coming into 2025 as a leader in our industry.”
They added, “The ThreeBestRated® award for us doesn’t just mean popularity, it delves into the core values of quality, trustworthiness and customer satisfaction.”
Stokes Roofing - Built On Trust
Many businesses will come and go, but the one with strong dedication and a deep passion for serving the community will succeed in its mission. Stokes Roofing has been dedicated to serving the Peterborough community for over 10 years. With their decade of experience and excellence, they offer the community high-quality roofing services and installations using premium products and materials.
One distinguished quality of Stokes Roofing is their understanding of local weather conditions and the importance of building a roof that withstands harsh weather extremes. “We see local weather conditions getting worse every year.” Utilizing new technologies and materials, they offer unparalleled roofing solutions to the community. Offering high quality doesn’t mean being expensive, as the company remains committed to affordable and transparent pricing.
“At the heart of our success is the trust and support of our valued customers that make us thrive. Their positive feedback through reviews and referrals has been a source of pride for us as well as a pivotal role in propelling us to this prestigious position and recognition through ThreeBestRated®.”
Employee Welfare: The Backbone of Stokes Roofing
Stokes Roofing takes pride in being a company that prioritizes not just its customer satisfaction, but also its employees' welfare. Being a family-operated company, they treat each of their employees as one of their family members. They also strongly believe in providing a powerful paycheck for its hard-working team.
“Our project leaders are tasked with many responsibilities such as safety practices, quality installations and overall management on every project they are involved in.” Stokes Roofing emphasizes investing in their well-being and growth that in turn guarantees the best possible services for their clients.
Roofing Misconceptions and the Truth Everyone Must Know
Stokes Roofing takes the privilege to break down some common misconceptions that surround the roofing industry so that homeowners can avoid costly mistakes.
#Myth 1 - New roof over an existing one
Many people think that replacing a new roof over an existing roof will save time and money. In contrast, it will lead to issues like difficulty inspecting the roof for damages, potential leaks due to uneven surfaces, increased weight strain on the roof structure, compromised structural integrity, and reduced lifespan of the new shingles. Moreover, it brings some complications with the warranties.
#Myth 2: DIY roof repairs can save money.
Without proper training and safety equipment, DIY repairs can lead to further damage down the line. A poorly done repair can lead to safety hazards and more expensive repairs in the long run. It is best left to professionals.
#Myth 3: Roof inspections are only needed when leaks occur.
Regular roof inspections approximately once every 2 years help detect issues early and prevent costly damage. Proactive maintenance can extend the life of your roof significantly.
“Remember, your roof is a significant investment in your home and taking care of it should be a high priority,” warns Stokes Roofing.
Stokes Roofing offers roof repairs, complete re-roofing, roof inspection, fascia replacement, soffit replacement, Eavestrough Replacement and Siding Replacement. If anyone needs expert and reliable roofing services, contact Stokes Roofing at stokesroofing.net.
Jesse and Jennifer Stokes
Stokes Roofing
+1 705-761-3875
stokesroofing22@gmail.com
