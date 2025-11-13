Empowering SMEs in Financial Management: Mina Hanna of OnTrack Accounting & Bookkeeping Wins 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accounting isn’t just about balancing books — it’s about trust, integrity, and guiding clients toward financial security. Behind every successful business stands an accountant who goes above and beyond. In Oakville, Mina Hanna continues to stand as a trusted advisor, whose relentless dedication has once again earned him the honor of a ThreeBestRated® Award consistently for the eighth year. This is not just an accolade, but a true testament to Mina Hanna’s consistent delivery of high-quality services, client satisfaction and industry expertise.

“Receiving this award is an honor. It reflects the trust that our clients have placed in us,” Mina said. “We understand the importance of well-organized tax accounting. We get the most out of it and keep following all the changes in the law all year long for our clients.”

Mina Hanna founded OnTrack Accounting & Bookkeeping in 2010, initially focusing on accounting, bookkeeping and tax preparation across the GTA. Prior to founding his firm, Mina worked in various positions, including finance, banking, sales & marketing, and HR management, following his graduation, where he gained valuable expertise. He is passionate about helping people and giving back to his community, which drove him to open his accounting firm.

Mina Hanna has built an expert team who are committed to providing reliable and affordable services to their clients through a practical and client-focused approach. Yet, he personally oversees the day-to-day operations and maintains a close relationship with every client, which has contributed to the success of the firm.

Today, it has grown into a full-service, independent accounting firm offering complete solutions for businesses and SMEs in terms of Accounting and Corporate Tax needs. The firm has offices in Mississauga, Toronto and Oakville.

OnTrack Accounting & Bookkeeping

Each member of the team brings significant experience and a wealth of knowledge to the table. They are devoted to fostering a collaborative and supportive environment, which helps them deliver the highest level of service.

At OnTrack Accounting, the team understands that no two businesses are the same and neither are their requirements. There is no one-size-fits-all approach at the firm; they prioritize devising a strategic plan personalized to each client’s requirements and business goals. Recognizing the complex nature of tax preparation, they work closely with their clients, simplify complex terms into understandable language and help them increase their profits.

The OnTrack Accounting team can communicate well in English, French, Chinese, Arabic, Ukrainian, and Russian, which helps them maintain clear and streamlined communication with their clients.

Mina and his team invest their time in staying updated on professional developments and regulatory changes. In addition, they actively support local initiatives and charities to stay connected with their community.

OnTrack Accounting and Bookkeeping provides a wide range of services including accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, QuickBooks support, income tax preparation and filing, and other relevant services for small businesses, start-ups, and healthcare professionals. For more information or to get in touch with the team, visit accountingontrack.ca.

