Dr. Danial Deheshi of Solo Dental Opens Up About His Passionate Journey Into Dentistry, Wins 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award
Founded by Dr. Danial Deheshi and Fereshta Deheshi, the clinic provides culturally competent care with compassion and a dedication to patient care. Dr. Deheshi’s practice is known for his focus on preventive dental care.
“We have been working in the heart of North Burnaby for close to 20 years,” said Dr. Deheshi. “We have a heightened passion to serve our community with the highest standard of care achievable in a very inviting and inclusive environment.”
In an interview with the ThreeBestRated® team, Dr. Deheshi has reflected on his two-decade-long successful journey in Dentistry and shared some tips to maintain oral health lifelong.
Solo Dental — A Brainchild of Two
“We are Dr. Danial Deheshi and Fereshta Deheshi,” said Dr. Deheshi. United by a shared passion for the art of dentistry and beauty, this lovely couple has joined hands to redefine dentistry and the level of care. At Solo Dental, their mission is to combine clinical excellence with enhanced patient care.
Dr. Deheshi settles for nothing less than perfection. His attention to detail and commitment to stay updated on evolving techniques ensure patients receive treatments that are aesthetically pleasing, functional, and lasting. “Dentistry is continually evolving and so am I. I continually seek modern techniques that can expand the services we provide to our patients and to ensure that they receive them in their most modern and predictable form. As such, we are able to achieve beautiful results that our patients are proud to show others.”
On the other side, Fereshta founded their top-tier customer service brand to redefine the patience experience and hospitality in an elegant environment that is accessible to anyone seeking a level of care. The modern and inviting design of Solo Dental was conceptualized by Fereshta herself to ensure patients’ comfort and eliminate the sense of intimidation.
“We believe our recognition is primarily based on our standard of care and how great we treat our customers.”
Innovation at the Core
Driven by the passion to stay updated, Dr. Deheshi has integrated various advanced technologies into his practice. “We have seen dentistry evolve from the digital revolution to artificial intelligence, 3-D technology, and quantum computing. We invest in technology with the goal to improve our patients’ experience and make it easier.”
>> At Solo Dental, they use 3-D radiographs and CT scans, which facilitate the treatment with immaculate accuracy.
>> They have combined Intraoral Scanners (IOS) with Chairside (CAD/CAM). With this single powerful technology, they deliver same-day crown and digital impressions with streamlined workflows. It is tighter integration between diagnosis and fabrication that enabled them to compete more effectively with larger practices.
>> Cloud technology has allowed the Solo Dental team and their laboratories to communicate and work together at a faster pace, while providing improved access and security to the patients.
>> With AI (Artificial Intelligence) being the talk of the town, Solo Dental has adopted AI into their practice, which has become a game-changer with accurate communication and 24/7 access to answers.
>> Traditional impressions have been fully replaced with digital imaging technology. As a result, patients are no longer having to feel intimidated to tolerate intranasal impressions, especially those with sensitive gag reflexes and phobias.
Innovation and advanced technologies are what Dr. Deheshi’s clients love about his practice. He has invested in a variety of technologies and procedures that ensure patients’ comfort, ease pain and give long-lasting results.
Patient Centered Environment
Solo Dental’s success has been built on a foundation of patient satisfaction. They strive to make a patient-friendly environment, which is reflected in every detail of their care. From the way they greet patients to the time they take to explain the procedures in advance, and frequent check-ins, everything reflects their deep commitment to their patients.
Both Dr. Deheshi and Fereshta have a simple goal of making every visit more than just dental care. They have designed their clinic with soft lighting, quiet rooms, soothing music, ceiling-mounted TVs to watch while on the chair, blankets, gentle aromatherapy, refreshments, and pre-visit tours. They are not just features that ease uncertainty; they are a genuine reflection of how Solo Dental cares for their patients.
A Multi-Step Approach to Dental Care
Similarly, treatment procedure at Solo Dental follows a multi-step process to ensure precision, comfort and lasting results.
>> Understanding Patients’ Problems: Dental anxiety is common and can stem from fear of pain, past experiences, and feeling out of control. “We rely on our personalized approach, consistent relationship with our patients to build trust and reduce their anxiety.’
>> Transparent, Clear Communication: Dr. Deheshi and his team make sure to use simple language, avoiding jargon while explaining the process and steps involved in the procedures. Before initiating the treatment, they provide a written and visual outline of what to expect. They use the Tell-Show-Do model to show the instruments and demonstrate a tooth model before proceeding. They also encourage questions and validate feelings like panic and anxiety for their patients.
>> Sedation and Medication: Solo Dental truly wants to comfort their patients. They use sedation and medication to ease pain. For mild to moderate anxiety, “We can help our patients with dental anxiety through a series of in-office procedures, including sedation, simple treatments and an environment that always attends to you. Sedation is a great adjunct to help our patients be relaxed and have a nap while having dental care.”
Secret to Stay Cavity-Free
Dr. Deheshi further shared some practical dental tips to maintain good oral health. He addressed that many people nowadays do not care about their oral health, which leads to significant dental issues.
>> Bruxism: While brushing and flossing are the foundations for good oral health, Bruxism, or dental grinding, often becomes an overlooked issue. Along with TMD and cracked teeth, bruxism has become increasingly common today. The constant grinding of teeth leads to significant dental disorders, including chronic headaches, sleep disturbances, difficulty sleeping, mood changes, and ultimately, tooth loss.
“At our clinic, we provide multiple solutions such as a night guard therapy, orthodontics, and Botox therapy to improve your grinding habits.”
>> Dental Cavities: “It is the most prevalent and preventable dental problem, which continues to be dental caries, also known as dental cavities.” Regardless of age, dental cavities can impact anyone. Often, it develops silently and progresses rapidly without pain until significant damage has occurred.
Preventing cavities is simple, Dr. Deheshi said. By maintaining proper oral hygiene, visiting the dentist twice a year, getting routine dental cleanings, and addressing early decay promptly, one can help to stay decay-free lifelong. Dr. Deheshi also said that it is important to be mindful while sharing food with others who may have cavities, as the bacteria can spread.
“We spend the time to educate and inform our patients with images and dental education to help them build the confidence to attend to their dental needs prior to them advancing further.”
Simple Tips for a Healthier Smile in Elderly Years
Aging is a beautiful part of life. However, it brings many challenges, especially in terms of oral health. So Dr. Deheshi provides simple adjustments to daily routines that can go a long way in preserving comfort, function, and confidence throughout the senior years.
“The most important changes that occur to seniors are dry mouth, reduction in manual dexterity, and limitation in mobility,” said Dr. Deheshi.
>> Dry Mouth: While dry mouth is a common issue in older adults, it can be managed by staying hydrated, maintaining a routine of brushing and flossing, and regular dental check-ups. Salivary substitutes are also available to address dry mouth.
>> Reduction in Manual Dexterity: This is another common condition of elderly age. Conditions such as arthritis and reduced hand strength can make oral care challenging. Using toothbrushes with larger handles (designed for elders), electric brushes, and oral rinses can help. For seniors with mobility limitations, keeping a mobile dental hygiene unit and having supportive caregivers can ensure consistent care. Dr. Deheshi said, “Maintaining oral health in later years is crucial, since numerous systemic diseases are associated with poor oral health, including heart disease, inflammatory conditions, diabetes, and dementia.”
About Solo Dental
Solo Dental is a full-service dental clinic that specializes in both general and cosmetic dentistry. With modern technologies and a team of skilled professionals, the clinic has been providing lasting dental solutions. Dental exams, cleanings, implants, general & cosmetic dentistry, porcelain veneers, crowns, sedation (both IV and oral), teeth whitening, and wisdom tooth removal are the services provided by the clinic. To know more or to get in touch with the team, visit solodental.ca.
As Dr. Deheshi recently won the 2025 Award of Excellence from ThreeBestRated®, he expressed, “We are very proud and elated to have been on this list for many years. I still recall when we were informed of our placement, and we are elated as we were not aware that we were being evaluated for such an honor.”
“We work tirelessly to not just provide a product in the form of a service; we aim to provide it in the most positive customer service experience possible. We are well-trained to tailor it to the needs of everyone. Our patients can feel reassured that their safety and amazing results are our top priority.”
