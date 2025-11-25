Dr. Rahul Joshi of Seaton Vision Care Wins 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award for Protecting the Vision of Young Lives!
ThreeBestRated® has recognized his outstanding contribution to the field and the well-being of children and young patients and honored him with the 2025 Award of Excellence. This has strengthened his reputation as a leading optometrist dedicated to the eye health of the next generation.
“It is truly an honor to be selected for this ThreeBestRated® award,” said Dr. Joshi. “I love working with children. I have a little one of my own at home, and I find it really rewarding that we can have such a positive impact on a child’s life by helping them see their best and set them up for success in life.”
Visual Challenges Faced by This Younger Generation
Due to lifestyle and environmental factors, there is a rise in vision-related issues among children. “The way children are growing up today is different from how we were growing up. They are spending a lot more time in front of digital devices, and a lot less time outdoors in natural sunlight.” This has led to a surge in eye-related issues, especially myopia (nearsightedness). He also frequently sees young children come with red eyes, which can be due to various causes such as infection, inflammation, allergies or dry eye.
Dr. Joshi highlights that he often treats children with amblyopia, also known as lazy eye. With this condition, children can read letters or vision charts during the eye test with 20/20 vision in one eye, but have reduced vision in the other eye. Such conditions are difficult to detect without an evaluation by a qualified eye care provider and can have lasting consequences if left untreated.
How Parents Can Safeguard Their Children’s Vision in the Digital Age
With children’s screen time steadily increasing, they are now exposed to digital screens more than ever before. Apart from recreational purposes, it has been incorporated into the school systems as well. This has made it challenging for parents to balance screen exposure and the overall well-being of their children.
Dr. Joshi shares great parenting tips to help parents limit screen time for their children.
>> Prioritize Other Activities: He advises parents to encourage their children to spend quality time in healthy activities such as sports, crafts, board games, and arts. Even if they are watching a video on smaller devices like phones or iPads, it is good practice to move to a larger screen like a television to reduce strain.
>> Regular Breaks: In addition, parents must be mindful of certain factors like screen brightness, distance between children and screen, and the angle of the screen. Parents must stress taking regular breaks and practice the 20-20-20 rule — every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away and blink 20 times. This helps relieve eye strain and improves overall eye health in children.
>> Nutrition Is Important: A healthy diet is another important thing that parents should emphasize to boost their children’s ocular health. Avoiding junk foods and including a well-balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, and foods rich in antioxidants and omega-3 is imperative to prevent dry eyes and maintain eye health in children.
>> Regular Eye Check-Ups: Dr. Joshi said, the Canadian Association of Optometrists recommends that children have their first eye exam at six months of age. “I usually tell parents to bring their children before they turn one for the first eye exam. Then they should have another one by the time they turn three, and once they start school around the age of four, I recommend an annual exam from there on.”
When children grow up, their eyes tend to change much faster than one would expect. Therefore, it is important to keep up with this cycle to maintain their eye health. Most parents assume that their children are healthy, but that’s not always the case.
For example, a child with poor vision in one eye would seem to have healthy vision, since their other eye is compensating. However, this condition is not healthy—both eyes should work in coordination for proper visual development. Such cases can only be detected through a proper eye check-up.
“In most eye conditions, if we catch them early, they're treatable. If they are missed, they can have lifelong consequences and a lot of times the defects associated with those problems are permanent.”
How Does Seaton Vision Care Help the Pickering Community?
When Dr. Joshi established Seaton Vision Care in 2020, he had one goal: “to provide a personalized experience for the patients, where families feel comfortable bringing in all of their loved ones for their eye care journey.”
Dr. Joshi prioritizes personalized care and educating patients on their conditions or issues. He is truly passionate about helping people, which is reflected in the way Seaton Vision Care operates. The clinic provides emergency care, accommodating patients despite a fully booked schedule and Dr. Joshi often shares his personal contact information with patients who have recurring issues, so they can access much-needed support even after hours. This level of genuine care combined with high-quality treatments has made Dr. Joshi and Seaton Vision Care a trusted choice for the community within just five years of its inception, entirely through word-of-mouth referrals of his patients.
Seaton Vision Care specializes in primary eye care exams for children of all ages. The team consists of skilled staff who are fluent in English, Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi, Tagalog, Tamil, Polish, and Gujarati. Having a diversified team, the clinic has taken personalization in eye care to the next level. In order to make their services accessible to a wide range of people, they accept major insurance plans. For more information, visit seatonvisioncare.com.
