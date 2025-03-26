Joint Promotion of New Green Debut Platform: 2025MIECF Opens on 27 March with 17% Increase in International Participants

MACAU, March 26 - The 2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2025MIECF) will take place from 27-29 March at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. Under the theme “Innovation and Green Development – Solutions to Build Beautiful Cities”, this event has emerged as a pivotal international green platform as global environmental awareness continues to grow.

Hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region and co-organised by the governments of the Pan-Pearl River Delta (Pan-PRD) region, the 2025MIECF receives special support from the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, with the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) as host co-ordinators.

In alignment with the nation’s carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals and the Macao SAR Government’s key environmental policies, the 2025MIECF will be the fourth consecutive session to achieve carbon neutrality, as well as the first exhibition in Macao to be awarded a Green Electricity Certificate.

The press conference was held today (25 March), at which the host co-ordinators provided details about the upcoming event.

Acting as a green platform while adding dimensions to the debut platform and themed matching sessions

This year’s exhibition covers an area of over 12,000 square metres, with five exhibition zones dedicated to carbon-neutral technologies, circular economy, new energy, and more, aiming to facilitate the exchange of environmental information and regional co-operation. With a special focus on the debut economy, the event also features the newly established “Debut Economy Projects Zone” and “Green Future Industry Zone”. In addition, the “Debut@Macao – Project Launch x Innovation Matching Session” will be held on the first day of the exhibition, inviting new products and projects making their debut in Macao for promotion and business matching.

Moreover, over 20 debut products and technologies will be on display during the session, including new biodegradable materials, liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging technology, the Robot Dog B2, and an electric motorcycle with an “automatic parking” function. In addition, the Green & Low Carbon Industry Association, one of the supporting organisations of the 2025MIECF, held a debut event for new energy and smart yachts at Sai Van Lake at noon today to showcase the potential of the debut economy.

Five themed matching sessions will be held during the event, covering debut projects, international green and low-carbon development, environmentally friendly project matching for public institutions from Macao and Hengqin, supply and demand of green buildings, and collaboration and exchanges among integrated tourism and leisure enterprises, to provide a communication platform for exhibitors and traders from home and abroad and thus foster more green co-operation.

Fuelling green transition through the keynote speech and the Green Forum

Gino Van Begin, Secretary General of ICLEI - Local Governments for Sustainability, an organisation under the aegis of the United Nations, has been invited as the keynote speaker for this year’s event, and he will deliver a speech entitled “Innovation Green Development and Building a Beautiful City”. On the second day of the event (28 March), three Green Forum sessions will be held, where over 30 environmental experts and scholars from Mainland China, Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), Southeast Asia, Europe, Hong Kong, and Macao will be invited to explore new opportunities for international exchanges and collaboration on environmental protection, with a focus on topics including green transition, technological innovation, and environmental exchanges and co-operation in the Pan-PRD region.

Drawing on various resources to bring benefits to the community

As an important platform for regional environmental exchanges and co-operation, the event features 12 concurrent events held in partnership with international sustainable development organisations, environmental protection associations and enterprises in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, drawing on a wide variety of resources. Furthermore, community tours will be organised for traders during the 2025MIECF to give them a first-hand experience of Macao’s unique appeal as a tourism and MICE city.

Continuously expanding the international circle of friends with an increase of around 17% in international participants

With improved international reach and professional standards, this year’s MIECF has attracted exhibitors and attendees from nearly 40 countries and regions, including PSCs such as Portugal, Brazil, and Timor-Leste, representing an increase of about 17% from last year. In addition, over 40 renowned listed companies from Mainland China and Hong Kong will participate in the event, further raising the profile and market influence of Macao’s international MICE brands. Four multi-venue events will also be held in Macao and Hengqin during the event, along with business visits by PSC delegations to the Co-operation Zone in Hengqin and Zhuhai, with a view to constantly elevating the event’s appeal as an international platform for green business opportunities.

Raising the public’s sense of fulfilment through Green Public Day and different activities

The final day of the event (29 March) is designated as “Green Public Day”, allowing free admission for the public to update the general public on the latest environmental information and technologies, share knowledge of environmental protection, and create a green future together. Four free all-electric shuttle bus routes between the Central District, the Northern District, Taipa, and the MIECF venue will be provided on Green Public Day to encourage the public to travel green. Moreover, technical visits will also be organised to show attendees around the Macao Electronic and Electrical Equipment Recycling Treatment Facility and the Cotai Ecological Zones.

The 2025MIECF has achieved a recyclability rate of 90% for construction materials, which reflects its commitment to sustainable development. During the event, the “Green Booth Award” will be presented to actively promote the concept of “reducing waste at source and converting it into energy”. Participants will be encouraged to explore green and innovative solutions together, showcasing collective efforts’ impact in advancing environmental protection and sustainable development.

Guests at today’s press conference included IPIM President Vincent U, DSPA Director Ip Kuong Lam, Mr. Alan Ho, representing the 2025MIECF Event Manager, and Mr. Lam Chong In, representing the 2025MIECF General Contractor.