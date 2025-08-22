Visitor arrivals for July 2025

MACAU, August 22 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals increased by 14.5% year-on-year to 3,458,366 in July 2025. Same-day visitors (1,980,732) and overnight visitors (1,477,634) rose by 24.1% and 3.7% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors held steady year-on-year at 1.2 days; the duration of stay for overnight visitors (2.4 days) remained unchanged while that for same-day visitors (0.2 day) went down by 0.1 day.

As regards source of visitors, visitors from the Chinese mainland increased by 17.4% year-on-year to 2,563,212 in July, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (1,362,168) rising by 23.6%. Among the Mainland visitors, 178,533 travelled under the “one trip per week measure”, 56,602 under the “multiple-entry measure” and 8,993 under the “tourist group multi-entry measure”. In addition, visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area rose by 23.0% year-on-year to 1,225,642, driven by an upsurge of 56.8% in the number of visitors from Zhuhai. Visitors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (625,343) and the Taiwan region (92,037) went up by 6.2% and 21.4% year-on-year respectively.

International visitors totalled 177,774 in July, up by 2.8% year-on-year. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from Indonesia (14,884), Thailand (12,352) and Singapore (5,836) rose by 9.7%, 48.9% and 2.9% year-on-year respectively, while those from the Philippines (37,912) and Malaysia (8,102) decreased by 11.8% and 9.6%. With respect to the South Asian markets, visitors from India (6,167) dropped by 12.2% year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from the Republic of Korea (32,288) and Japan (8,743) went down by 1.6% and 0.4% respectively. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (15,796) went up by 6.2% year-on-year.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land (2,881,243; 83.3% of total) grew by 19.5% year-on-year in July; those arriving through the checkpoint of Border Gate and the Hengqin port increased by 20.1% and 43.2% respectively. Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea (323,296; 9.3%) and visitor arrivals by air (253,827; 7.3%) dropped by 2.6% and 8.6% respectively.

In the first seven months of 2025, a total of 22,676,906 visitor arrivals were recorded, up by 14.9% year-on-year; same-day visitors (13,163,645) and overnight visitors (9,513,261) grew by 25.5% and 2.8% respectively. The cumulative average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.1 days, due to the growth in the proportion of same-day visitors in the total number of visitors; the duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) and overnight visitors (2.3 days) both remained unchanged.