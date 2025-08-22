Small and medium-sized enterprise credit statistics - First half of 2025

MACAU, August 22 - According to statistics released today (22 August) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, newly approved small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) credit increased in the first half of 2025. On the other hand, the outstanding balance of SME loans dropped while the share of SME loans to major industries remained stable.

New lending approved

In the first half of 2025, new SME credit limit approved by Macao banks totalled MOP4.9 billion, up 47.7% from the second half of 2024. The collateralised ratio, which indicates the proportion of credit limit with tangible assets pledged, went down by 14.5 percentage points from the last survey period to 62.2%.

Credit utilisation

As at end-June 2025, the outstanding balance of SME loans fell by 4.7% from end-2024 to MOP74.3 billion. Analysed by economic sector, outstanding SME loans to “transport, storage and communications” increased by 14.1% whereas those to “wholesale and retail” and “construction” decreased by 9.9% and 2.8% respectively.

The utilisation rate, defined as the proportion of outstanding credit balance to the credit limit granted, rose by 1.2 percentage points from end-2024 to 84.8%.

Delinquent loans

As at end-June 2025, the outstanding balance of delinquent SME loans was MOP 5.6 billion. Primarily due to the decline in the total outstanding balance of SME loans, the delinquency ratio increased to 7.6%.

The Monetary Authority of Macao encourages banks to negotiate flexible repayment plans with SMEs, under the principle of prudent risk management and their own credit policies, to continue providing credit support to customers with liquidity difficulties.

Detailed figures are available on:

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/official-statistics-summary-page