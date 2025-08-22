Survey on manpower needs and wages for the second quarter of 2025 – Gaming sector

MACAU, August 22 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of full-time employees in the Gaming Sector increased by 380 (+0.7%) year-on-year to 52,898 at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The majority of them were local directors and managers.

Average earnings (excluding irregular remuneration) of full-time employees in the Gaming Sector in June were MOP27,390, up by 2.4% year-on-year; average earnings of full-time resident employees (MOP27,340) rose by 2.4% due mainly to increases in salaries.

There were 208 job vacancies in the Gaming Sector at the end of the second quarter, of which the majority were for clerks (106), followed by vacancies for technicians and associate professionals (48). In terms of recruitment prerequisites, 46.2% of the vacancies required work experience while 74.1% required just senior secondary education or lower.

Meanwhile, the employee turnover rate (1.6%) and the employee recruitment rate (1.1%) decreased by 0.6 and 1.8 percentage points respectively year-on-year in the second quarter, reflecting that the demand for manpower in the sector gradually stabilised.

The Survey on Manpower Needs and Wages of the Gaming Sector does not cover junket promoters and junket associates.