Clime Capital announces SEACEF II achieves maximum capitalisation

Clime Capital's SEACEFll closes at USD175 million

Blended finance fund oversubscribed at US$175 million with commitments of philanthropic, development finance, multi-lateral and private-sector capital

With its final close, SEACEF ll has undergone a substantial development, combining meaningful private institutional capital with Government and philanthropic funds under our innovative blended model” — Mason Wallick, CEO of Clime Capital

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clime Capital, the Singapore-based fund manager dedicated to driving the shift towards a low-carbon economy, today announced that the South East Asia Clean Energy Fund ll (SEACEF ll) has achieved maximum capitalisation with US$175 million committed.SEACEF ll, the first blended investment fund established in Southeast Asia to provide early-stage high-risk capital to support promising businesses accelerating the region's low-carbon transition, now includes funding from key global climate-focused private-equity funds, to be applied to promising clean-energy businesses at their early-stage, high-risk development phases. SEACEF II will also offer additional capital to accelerate the scale-up of its portfolio companies.The Fund’s final closing includes a significant milestone in Clime Capital’s growth with the commitment for the first time of private-sector institutional capital from the Emerging Market Climate Action Fund (EMCAF), a blended finance Fund of Funds created in partnership by Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) and the European Investment Bank (EIB).Among others additional new contributors to SEACEF ll include Proparco, a development finance institution partly owned by the French Development Agency and private shareholders; the Asian Development Bank (ADB); and the Sall Family Foundation, a private foundation supporting transformative change at the nexus of the environment, public health, and community resiliency.Like SEACEF I, SEACEF II invests in promising renewable energy generation, energy efficiency, electric mobility, and electrical grid businesses at their early-stage, high-risk development phases. SEACEF II will also offer additional capital to accelerate the scale-up of its portfolio companies.According to the International Energy Association (IEA), Southeast Asia’s spending on clean energy comprises just 2% of the global total and International development finance is vital to the region’s energy transitions. The multiplier effect of early-stage risk capital applied to high-potential clean-energy businesses can help maximise investment funding committed to the region.Since first close on 22 December 2023, SEACEF ll has completed seven new investments in Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. The fund’s experienced in-country experts continue to add high-potential investment candidates to the fund’s pipeline.Françoise Lombard, Proparco’s CEO, said: “We are proud to support SEACEF II and contribute to Southeast Asia’s clean energy transition alongside our trusted partner, Clime Capital. This fund will play a pivotal role in the region by providing early-stage capital to innovative low-carbon businesses across Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines. SEACEF II combines public, private and philanthropic capital that will be deployed through high-impact projects accelerating the net-zero transition—a goal that is central to our strategy and vital to our shared future.”Peter Ellersiek, Senior Portfolio Manager at Allianz Global Investors, said, “EMCAF is excited to support Clime Capital in funding SEACEF ll. EMCAF’s blended finance approach has successfully attracted large-scale equity investments to create a pipeline of financially viable climate mitigation and adaptation projects. Over its duration, the initiative is projected to facilitate the development of approximately 3-4 GW of clean energy capacity.”Mason Wallick, CEO of Clime Capital, said, “With its final close, SEACEF ll has undergone a substantial development, combining meaningful private institutional capital with Government and philanthropic funds under our innovative blended model. Now more than ever before, Clime Capital is positioned to provide transformative investment for the companies that will drive clean-energy progress in Southeast Asia.”Joshua Kramer, Chief Investment Officer at Clime Capital, said, “The final close of SEACEF ll is the culmination of a process going back several years in which our innovative concept has been tried and tested and shown to be not only viable but essential in accelerating the growth of key clean-energy businesses. We look forward to continuing our work to have a meaningful impact toward accelerating Southeast Asia’s low-carbon energy transition.”-ends-About Clime CapitalClime Capital Management Pte. Ltd. (Clime Capital) is a Singapore-headquartered fund management company registered with the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Clime Capital is the manager of SEACEF I and SEACEF II. The Clime Capital team comprises senior professionals with deep Southeast Asian market experience in clean energy investments and developments. The team brings a diversified skill set in early-stage project funding and development, investment and portfolio management, project finance, design and engineering, operations, and environmental safeguards. Clime Capital has an on-the-ground presence in Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Australia, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.