Clime Capital invests in Indonesia distributed solar developer Hijau

Clime Capital today announced an investment of up to USD10 million in Indonesia's distributed solar developer PT Investasi Hijau Selaras (Hijau).

Clime Capital is excited to invest in Hijau, a pioneer in Indonesia’s distributed solar sector, and supporting the company in delivering rooftop solar projects at the highest industry standards.” — John Colombo, Indonesia Country Manager at Clime Capital

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clime Capital , a Singapore-based fund manager focused on accelerating the low carbon transition, today announced an investment through the South East Clean Energy Fund II (SEACEF II) in Indonesia-based distributed solar developer PT Investasi Hijau Selaras (Hijau). SEACEF II has the capability to invest up to USD 10 million in Hijau.Established in 2017, Hijau has been a pioneer in Indonesia’s still nascent solar market. With an established track record in delivering solar energy solutions for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) customers, the company is actively expanding its project pipeline to meet the growing demand for sustainable energy. The SEACEF II investment will support the accelerated build-out of Hijau’s pipeline, positioning the company to secure follow-on debt financing for long-term growth.Hijau prioritises technical quality, customer delivery, and safety to provide long-term value to its customers, seeking to deliver all projects to the highest Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) and engineering standards. This commitment extends to rigorous compliance with legal and environmental regulations. This commitment is reflected in Hijau’s tagline, “Green Energy Without Worry,” which assures customers that they can enjoy sustainable energy with complete peace of mind.Victor Samuel, President Director at Hijau, said, “We are excited to have Clime Capital joining us. Their support will help us expand our green energy solutions across Indonesia while staying true to our focus on quality, safety, and sustainability."John Colombo, Indonesia Country Manager at Clime Capital, said, “Clime Capital is excited to announce this investment in Hijau, a pioneer in Indonesia’s distributed solar sector. We look forward to supporting the company in its mission to deliver rooftop solar projects at the highest industry standards. Our early-stage investments support Indonesian businesses in reducing their energy expenditure while also advancing the clean energy transition.”

