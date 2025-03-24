Solar provider Stride secures series A equity from investors UOB Venture Management, Clime Capital & Touchstone Partners

Stride rooftop solar installation in Vietnam

Solar provider Stride secures series A equity from new investor UOB Venture Management and existing investors Clime Capital and Touchstone Partners

"Stride’s success demonstrates the effectiveness of deploying early-stage risk capital into promising clean energy companies.” ” — Vanshika Khemka, Investment Manager at Clime Capital

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clime Capital, a Singapore-based fund manager focused on accelerating the low-carbon transition in Southeast Asia; UOB Venture Management, through its social impact investment fund; and existing Vietnam-focused investor Touchstone Partners, today announced that they have completed a Series A equity investment in Stride, an innovative cleantech company focused on providing low-cost clean energy solutions to residential and SME customers in Vietnam.The new series A investment, co-led by Clime Capital and UOB Venture Management, will assist Stride in scaling its business and unlocking green financing from existing and new lenders.Stride’s platform combines tailored financing, technology, and quality assurance solutions to reduce barriers to entry for rooftop solar and battery energy storage system adoption by residential and SME customers in Vietnam. Stride is achieving rapid growth by partnering with a wide network of solar installers, which, combined with Stride’s proprietary digital platform, deliver homeowners and SMEs with the highest quality solar installations.To meet the electricity requirement for economic development, Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is currently revising its power development plan – the Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8) – to increase solar power capacity by more than 25GW to 34GW by 2030. Solar alone accounts for about 45% of this additional power capacity. Stride’s innovative platform will help support PDP8 to facilitate mass-scale solar energy uptake in Vietnam.Andrew Fairthorne, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Stride, said, “We are delighted to have attracted a further round of equity investment to fuel Stride’s growth. This will help Vietnam move toward achieving its climate goals by enabling more households and small businesses to access cost-efficient green energy.”Vanshika Khemka, Investment Manager at Clime Capital, said, “Clime’s approach means that as portfolio companies meet their growth and development targets, further equity funding is available to accelerate their progress. Stride’s success demonstrates the effectiveness of deploying early-stage risk capital into promising clean energy companies.”Clarissa Loh, Executive Director at UOB Venture Management, said, “With its unique position as a company that supports micro businesses transitioning to solar energy through rooftop installations, Stride is contributing to the clean energy transition needs of Vietnam, one of the most vulnerable regions to the impact of climate change. This new round of financing will enable Stride to further scale its solution, creating positive social and environmental impact in ASEAN.”Since its inception in 2021, Stride rapidly scaled its footprint across Vietnam to become a leading provider of financed clean energy solutions to Vietnamese residential and SME customers. In May 2023, Stride secured seed-stage equity capital from Clime via its first fund, SEACEF I, and Touchstone Partners. In 2024, Stride arranged debt financing from Trine, a Sweden-based investment platform dedicated to financing solar companies in emerging markets. Clime’s new investment comes via its SEACEF ll fund.-Ends-

