Royalton Barracks / Arrest on a Warrant

CASE#: 25B2001595

TROOPER: Trinity Poole

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 03/25/2025 at approximately 1917 hours

LOCATION: Kibling Hill Rd, Strafford VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: William Canterbury

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 25, 2025, at approximately 1917 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Royalton barracks responded to a residence in Strafford. While there, Troopers identified William Canterbury and confirmed he had an active warrant out of Thetford, VT for False Pretense.

Canterbury was arrested and issued a citation to appear before Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 3/26/25 at 1230 hours. Canterbury was held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $50 bail.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 3/26/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $50

MUG SHOT: Included