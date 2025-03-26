Royalton Barracks / Arrest on a Warrant
CASE#: 25B2001595
TROOPER: Trinity Poole
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 03/25/2025 at approximately 1917 hours
LOCATION: Kibling Hill Rd, Strafford VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: William Canterbury
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 25, 2025, at approximately 1917 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Royalton barracks responded to a residence in Strafford. While there, Troopers identified William Canterbury and confirmed he had an active warrant out of Thetford, VT for False Pretense.
Canterbury was arrested and issued a citation to appear before Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 3/26/25 at 1230 hours. Canterbury was held at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $50 bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 3/26/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $50
MUG SHOT: Included
