SUCCESSFUL LANDING OF THE UKRAINIAN FLAG ON THE MOON, Lunar Museum of Art Showcases Iconic Ukrainian Art on the Moon

The Lunar Museum of Art is dedicated to transforming & elevating humanity’s talents & creativity from an earthbound to a universal endeavor, while at the same time giving a voice to global communities” — Michael Potter, Trustee of the Lunar Museum of Art

KYIV, UKRAINE, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earlier this month,” the Lunar Museum of Art’s (“LUMA”) remarkable collection of digital art and cultural artifacts landed on the Moon, after being launched by a SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. The art is stored on Lonestar’s “Freedom” data center which was delivered to the surface of the Moon on Intuitive Machines’ (IM-2) second Moon lander, Athena, thus launching a new chapter in the history of digital sovereignty on an interplanetary scale including the landing of a digital image of the Ukrainian flag on the Moon.The curated art also includes works by renowned Ukrainian non-conformist artists Vladimir Kutkin, Gennady Polevoy, and Stanislav Khohlov. Both Kutkin and Polevoy were imprisoned in the Gulag for defying Soviet artistic restrictions. Their unique styles and powerful expressions remained largely unseen until Ukraine gained independence, allowing their voices to finally be heard. Among the exhibition’s highlights is Gennady Polevoy’s “Pigeons. When There Is Peace on Earth” (1961)—a poignant painting symbolizing peace, hope and harmony. Also on display is Vladimir Kutkin’s legendary portrait of Taras Shevchenko, an homage to the revered Ukrainian poet and national hero, whose legacy embodies the spirit of resistance and cultural pride.By placing these works on the moon, the Lunar Museum of Art underscores the enduring power of Ukrainian art and its place in the global cultural landscape. This celestial exhibition not only celebrates artistic perseverance but also ensures that Ukraine’s heritage is preserved beyond the bounds of Earth.LUMA redefines the boundaries of artistic expression and serves as a beacon for creativity in the cosmos. LUMA’s global community of artists, scientists and visionaries are shaping the future of the art, technology and space interface and share a passion for democratizing access to this new and compelling frontier.The Lunar MuseumAccording to LUMA’s John Morris, “The Lunar Museum is democratizing space for art and artists, creating an interface for terrestrial museums to explore the space frontier and offers visitors an educational insight into art in a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) environment”. Richard King of LUMA added, “It is a remarkable human achievement in the realms of creativity, art and expression.” LUMA is the first lunar museum utilizing advanced lunar data storage and transmission technologies with a mission to amplify the connection between art, technology and space.LUMA’s curated exhibits elevate a collection of compelling humanitarian art from communities worldwide, including Afghanistan, Europe, the Middle East, Ukraine and the U.S., including indigenous communities. The Museum has also curated some of the best NASA images of all time. According to LUMA co-founder, Michael Potter, “The Lunar Museum of Art is dedicated to transforming and elevating humanity’s talents and creativity from an earthbound to a universal endeavor, while at the same time giving a voice to global communities.”LUMA partners with Lonestar Data Holdings (Lonestar) who established the first private data center on the Moon in 2024. This groundbreaking initiative ensures the accessibility and preservation of digital art in space, setting a new precedent for cultural, art and museum infrastructure beyond Earth.Come vist the Lunar Art Museum at www.lumaa.org InstaGram: https://www.instagram.com/lunar.art.museum/ LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/luma-lunar-museum-of-art/?viewAsMember=true FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064366615061

