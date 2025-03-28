Award-Winning Vocalist Brian De Lorenzo to Teach and Perform at CabaretFest Provincetown

Close-up Photo of Brian De Lorenzo Brian De Lorenzo at CabaretFest with Trio Brian De Lorenzo - Live at Scullers Jazz Club

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of CabaretFest Provincetown's 25th anniversary, Talent America's "Performer of the Year" and "Top Ten of New York Cabaret" Brian De Lorenzo taps his decades-long performing experience to teach about the process of creating cabaret shows, and to perform in a revue of songs from "Chicago," the celebrated Broadway show of songwriters John Kander & Fred Ebb. Kander & Ebb’s works will be honored during the entire festival, which this year is subtitled "All That Jazz."

De Lorenzo is excited to share his experience with students. He says, "I've created many different cabaret shows since my first show in 1995. Themes have included parents, marriage, discovery; and tributes to songwriters and performers such as Richard Rodgers, Frank Sinatra, Nat "King" Cole, and Sammy Davis, Jr. I am looking forward to sharing my experience with singers who are just starting out or who have just a few shows under their belts."

The workshop is entitled "Putting It Together — How to Build Your Cabaret Show" and is part of a full "Masterclass Pass," which gives students access to masterclasses and workshops by teachers including Angela Bacari, Carolyn Montgomery, Sidney Myer, and David Rhodes, in addition to De Lorenzo. Tom LaMark and Tracy Stark are the Music Directors/Accompanists for the masterclasses as well as for festival performances.

One of the highlights of the festival will be a revue of Kander & Ebb's musical "Chicago," which is Broadway's longest-running revival in history, having logged over 11,000 performances since 1996. A special feature of this revue is that one of the original cast members of the Broadway revival will perform!

De Lorenzo has been praised by critics and audiences alike for his ability to affect them emotionally through his interpretations of a wide variety of material including the “Great American Songbook,” musical theatre, pop, swing, and contemporary cabaret. He especially enjoys surprising audiences with rarely performed verses from familiar songs, as well as great theatre and film songs they may be unfamiliar with. He is a “must-see” for any cabaret enthusiast.

After last year's performance of "Sammy & Sinatra at The Sands," audience members said:

• “’Birth of the Blues' was one of the best interpretations I've ever heard!"

• "Quite a lot of great historical context in the show. I feel like we know Sammy and Frank even better. Does Brian De Lorenzo have a velvet touch or what!?"

• "I had the great fortune of seeing Sammy Davis, Jr. perform live and wherever he is now I'm sure he is smiling and beaming after hearing Brian De Lorenzo's angelic singing."

Of his most recent album, “I Know More Now," entertainment writer John Hoglund said, “De Lorenzo has a penchant for story songs that pack a profound punch. In this regard, he is always committed and gives thrilling interpretations of old and new gems that speak from the soul.”

"Top Ten of New York Cabaret" and Talent America "Performer of the Year" Brian De Lorenzo has been creating and performing cabaret shows for 30 years. He is equally at home in nightclubs, concert halls, and theatres. He has appeared at The Metropolitan Room, The Iridium, Don’t Tell Mama, Eighty-Eight’s, the New York Cabaret Convention, and the International Cabaret Festival in New York; the Chicago Cabaret Convention; Scullers Jazz Club and Club Café (Boston); three Boston Cabaret Festivals; The Pheasantry Jazz Club in London; The Palm, and Incanto in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; the Cape Cod Cabaret Festival; and multiple times at CabaretFest Provincetown since its founding in the year 2000.

Brian has been a featured performer with the Western New York Chamber Orchestra, the Parkway Concert Orchestra, and the Little Apple Big Band. Beverly Creasey of Cabaret Scenes Magazine said, “there are good shows and there are great shows, but once in a blue moon you’re at a cabaret and you know something extraordinary is going on.”

Brian’s first “big band” album, Toast of the Town, Vol. 1, will be released in June.

Brian De Lorenzo - Pick Yourself Up

