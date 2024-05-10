"Top Ten of New York Cabaret" Brian De Lorenzo Brings Award-Winning Vocals to Provincetown's CabaretFest

Brian De Lorenzo – Sammy and Sinatra at the Sands Brian De Lorenzo Cabaret Classics Logo

Talent America's "Performer of the Year" Brian De Lorenzo salutes Sammy Davis, Jr. & Frank Sinatra on Friday, June 7 at 3 PM

There are good shows and there are great shows, but once in a blue moon you’re at a cabaret and you know something extraordinary is going on.” — Beverly Creasey, Cabaret Scenes Magazine

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talent America's "Performer of the Year" and "Top Ten of New York Cabaret" Brian De Lorenzo brings his award-winning vocals to Provincetown's Crown and Anchor as part of CabaretFest! on Friday, June 7 at 3 PM.

De Lorenzo celebrates two iconic performers of the 20th century in his show, "Sammy & Sinatra at the Sands." Sammy Davis, Jr. and Frank Sinatra were headliners at the Copa Room at the Sands Hotel and Casino for many years in mid-century Las Vegas, and De Lorenzo pays tribute to them and their timeless music.

Says De Lorenzo, “Many people are quite familiar with Frank Sinatra and his music, and it seems as if we can never have enough of him. But few know much about the man called “Mr. Show Business.” With this show, I hope audiences will leave the cabaret room having a greater understanding of the multitalented Sammy Davis, Jr. and what makes him so special.

De Lorenzo has been praised by critics and audiences alike for his ability to move them through his interpretations of a wide variety of material including the “Great American Songbook,” musical theatre, pop, swing, and contemporary cabaret. He especially enjoys surprising audiences with rarely performed verses from familiar songs, as well as great theatre and film songs they may be unfamiliar with. He is a “must-see” for any cabaret enthusiast.

Some of the songs in "Sammy & Sinatra at the Sands" will be featured on Brian’s upcoming album releases.

Of his most recent album, “I Know More Now," entertainment writer John Hoglund said, “De Lorenzo has a penchant for story songs that pack a profound punch. In this regard, he is always committed and gives thrilling interpretations of old and new gems that speak from the soul.”

CabaretFest! is an annual event in Provincetown, MA that celebrates the art of cabaret and showcases some of the best performers in the industry. This year's festival celebrates "The Golden Age of Night Clubs."

This is a performance you won't want to miss, so make sure to secure your spot for an unforgettable hour of music and entertainment. For more information and to purchase tickets for this and other shows at the festival: CabaretFest! Provincetown.

