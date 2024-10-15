'Top Ten of New York Cabaret' Brian De Lorenzo Returns to Boston with Award-Winning Vocals

Brian De Lorenzo – Sammy and Sinatra at the Sands Brian De Lorenzo - Live at Scullers Jazz Club Close-up Photo of Brian De Lorenzo

Talent America's "Performer of the Year" Brian De Lorenzo salutes Sammy Davis, Jr. & Frank Sinatra on Tuesday, November 12 at 6:30 PM

I had the great fortune of seeing Sammy Davis, Jr. perform live and wherever he is now I'm sure he is smiling and beaming after hearing Brian De Lorenzo's angelic singing.” — Audience Member at Sammy & Sinatra at The Sands

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talent America's "Performer of the Year" and "Top Ten of New York Cabaret" Brian De Lorenzo brings his award-winning vocals to Boston's Club Café on Tuesday, November 12 at 6:30 PM.

De Lorenzo celebrates two iconic performers of the 20th century in his show, "Sammy & Sinatra at The Sands." Sammy Davis, Jr. and Frank Sinatra were headliners at the Copa Room at The Sands Hotel and Casino for many years in mid-century Las Vegas, and De Lorenzo pays tribute to them and their timeless music.

Says De Lorenzo, “Many people are quite familiar with Frank Sinatra and his music, and it seems as if we can never have enough of him. But few know much about the man called “Mr. Show Business.” With this show, I hope audiences will leave the cabaret room having a greater understanding of the multitalented Sammy Davis, Jr. and what makes him so special.

De Lorenzo premiered this show to great acclaim in June at CabaretFest!, an annual event in Provincetown, MA that celebrates the art of cabaret and showcases some of the best performers in the industry. This year's festival celebrated "The Golden Age of Night Clubs."

De Lorenzo has been praised by critics and audiences alike for his ability to move them through his interpretations of a wide variety of material including the “Great American Songbook,” musical theatre, pop, swing, and contemporary cabaret. He especially enjoys surprising audiences with rarely performed verses from familiar songs, as well as great theatre and film songs they may be unfamiliar with. He is a “must-see” for any cabaret enthusiast or fan of the Great American Songbook.

Some of the songs in "Sammy & Sinatra at the Sands" will be featured on Brian’s upcoming album releases.

Of his most recent album, “I Know More Now," entertainment writer John Hoglund said, “De Lorenzo has a penchant for story songs that pack a profound punch. In this regard, he is always committed and gives thrilling interpretations of old and new gems that speak from the soul.”

Brian De Lorenzo is an award-winning singer, actor, and songwriter equally at home in nightclubs, concert halls, and theatres. He has appeared at The Metropolitan Room, The Iridium, Don’t Tell Mama, Eighty-Eight’s, the New York Cabaret Convention, and the International Cabaret Festival in New York; the Chicago Cabaret Convention; Scullers Jazz Club and Club Café (Boston); three Boston Cabaret Festivals; The Pheasantry Jazz Club (London); The Palm, and Incanto (Puerto Vallarta, Mexico); the Cape Cod Cabaret Festival; and multiple times at CabaretFest! Provincetown.

Brian has been a featured performer with the Western New York Chamber Orchestra, the Parkway Concert Orchestra, and the Little Apple Big Band.

This is a performance you won't want to miss, so make sure to secure your spot for an unforgettable hour of music and entertainment. For more information and to make reservations, visit ClubCafe.com.

