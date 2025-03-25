City receives Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Lawrence for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

“This achievement is the result of hours of hard work and dedication from our finance team,” said Rachelle Mathews, Director of Finance. “We’re committed to the efficient use and sustainable management of City resources. This certificate is an acknowledgement that we’re following through on this commitment and ensuring our financial reporting meets the highest standards put forth by GFOA.”

The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.