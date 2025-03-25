City of Lawrence Recognized Nationally for Innovations in GIS
The City of Lawrence is proud to announce that it has received the 2025 Innovations in GIS Award at the Esri Public Sector CIO Summit, honoring the City’s cutting-edge use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to improve accessibility and public infrastructure.
The award recognizes Lawrence’s innovative GIS approach to condition data collection, route prioritization, and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) inspections in support of the ADA Transition Plan for the Public Right of Way. This system streamlines workflows and modernizes how the City collects and uses data to make Lawrence more inclusive and accessible.
“We are honored to receive this award for our work with GIS, which highlights our dedication to building a more inclusive and accessible city for everyone,” said Evan Korynta, ADA Compliance Administrator.
The Innovations in GIS Award celebrates public sector leaders who use geospatial technology to improve government processes and demonstrate meaningful returns on investment. City staff members Jessica Mortinger, Melissa Sieben, and Evan Korynta traveled to accept the award on behalf of the City at the 2025 Esri Public Sector CIO Summit.
To learn more about the City of Lawrence’s accessibility efforts, visit: lawrenceks.org/mso/ada/
Media Contact: Michael Leos, Communication and Community Engagement Specialist
City of Lawrence
mleos@lawrenceks.org
About the City of Lawrence
The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.
