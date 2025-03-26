BCYW Foundation Highlights Advances in Young Women's Breast Cancer from the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Left, An Image Displaying the BCYW Foundation's Mission. Right,The Theme of the BCYW Foundation's International Meeting, Hosted in Partnership with CUF Portugal. An Image Displaying the Core BCYWF Awareness Message.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation (BCYW Foundation) summarizes the key highlights from the landmark 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS24) held in December 2024. Among numerous vital aspects of breast cancer research, treatment, and care, SABCS24 provided a global platform for sharing emerging advances in Breast Cancer in Young Women BCYW), some of which are highlighted here - identified by numbers in the bracket. For more details on these and other studies not included here, please read: https://sabcs.org/Call-for-Abstracts > subheading: Complete 2024 abstract).• Risk-Reducing Surgeries Improve Survival in Young BRCA Carriers (GS1-08): A large international study involving 5,290 young women diagnosed with breast cancer before the age of 40 found that risk-reducing mastectomy (RRM) and salpingo-oophorectomy (RRSO) significantly improved overall survival (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS). RRSO provided a particularly strong benefit for BRCA1 carriers and those with triple-negative breast cancer.• Genomic Testing Identifies Low-Risk Patients Who Can Avoid Chemotherapy (P1-11-12): A study involving Chinese patients with HR+/HER2- early breast cancer (n=637) showed that the 70-gene MammaPrint™ (MP) assay effectively identified low-risk patients, enabling many to avoid chemotherapy safely. Ovarian function suppression proved especially beneficial for younger low-risk patients, highlighting the importance of age-specific treatment strategies.• Fertility Preservation and Pregnancy After Endocrine Therapy (P2-03-06): Among 33 young ER-positive breast cancer patients who interrupted endocrine therapy to pursue pregnancy, 60.1% successfully conceived, with higher success rates in women under 35. These findings highlight the importance of fertility preservation and clear postpartum treatment guidelines.• Impact of Ovarian Function Suppression (OFS) on Quality of Life (P2-01-09): In this study cohort, 290 participants received endocrine therapy (ET), while 73 received ovarian function suppression (OFS) combined with ET. Although OFS enhances survival, young women undergoing endocrine therapy reported significant declines in sexual function and an increase in hot flashes. These findings underscore the need for supportive care strategies, including sexual health assessments, to improve overall well-being.• Cardiovascular Risks in Young Breast Cancer Survivors (P2-01-03): A study examining the cardiovascular effects of trastuzumab in adolescent and young adult (AYA) breast cancer survivors—33.4% of 2,371 AYA women received trastuzumab—found no increased risk of hypertension. However, demographic and lifestyle factors, such as obesity and smoking, were associated with higher rates of hypertension. Personalized cardiovascular risk management is crucial.• Variability in Ovarian Function Suppression Use (P2-08-10): Despite strong clinical evidence supporting ovarian function suppression (OFS) in high-risk ER+/HER2- breast cancer, a study involving 118 women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer at ages younger than 35 indicates that standardized guidelines could help optimize treatment and enhance shared decision-making.• Age and Outcomes in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) (P2-11-25): A study found that being young (<40 years) is not an independent risk factor for worse outcomes in TNBC following neoadjuvant chemotherapy (<40 n=104, > n=411). Instead, it emphasizes that tumor biology and treatment response have a more significant impact, highlighting the importance of personalized treatment strategies.• Breast-Conserving Surgery Trends and Survival Benefits (P3-07-08): This study analyzed data from the US National Cancer Database involving 4,561 patients treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT), of whom 35.0% underwent breast-conserving surgery (BCS), and 956 patients treated with neoadjuvant endocrine therapy (NET), with 33.7% undergoing BCS. The team demonstrated increasing rates of breast-conserving surgery (BCS) among young women with HR+/HER2- breast cancer receiving neoadjuvant therapy. Patients who had BCS showed significantly better 5-year and 10-year survival outcomes compared to those undergoing mastectomy, emphasizing the advantages of neoadjuvant treatment in facilitating BCS.• Survival Trends in Young Women Undergoing Breast Surgery (P4-07-01): A study comparing mastectomy and breast-conserving surgery in women under 55 found a trend favoring breast-conversing surgery (BCS) for long-term survival. However, further research is needed to confirm this advantage.• Molecular Differences in Breast Cancer in Very Young Women (VYBC) HR+/HER2- subtype (P5-02-25): RNA sequencing of 22 VYBC and 27 older breast cancer patients revealed that breast cancer in women under 35 has unique molecular characteristics, including higher proliferation, increased immune activation, and potential endocrine resistance. These findings suggest the need for tailored treatment approaches for younger patients.• Educational Session: Moderator Matteo Lambertini from the University of Genova, Italy, and patient advocate Na'Diah Smith from Texas led the session. The discussion covered examples of critical topics, including the biology of breast cancer in young women, by Camila Dos Santos from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, USA. Prudence Francis from the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Australia, addressed ovarian suppression, focusing on who should receive it, when, why, and for how long. At the same time, Jennifer Sheng from Johns Hopkins University, USA, will discuss survivorship.These examples of BCYW studies re-emphasize the importance of personalized approaches in managing breast cancer in young women, with risk-reducing surgeries significantly improving survival, genomic testing guiding chemotherapy decisions, and fertility preservation offering hope for post-treatment pregnancy.ABOUT THE BCYW FOUNDATIONThe BCYW Foundation is a global organization dedicated to advancing research, raising awareness, and providing support to young women affected by breast cancer. Through partnerships and advocacy, the foundation is committed to creating a future where no young woman feels overlooked in her fight against this disease. More recently, the BCYW Foundation launched The Youth Council for Breast Health (YCBH) , a global initiative to transform the future of young women’s health at campuses by raising awareness about breast health, breast cancer symptoms, and risk factors. The BCYW Foundation relies on individual contributions and sponsors to raise the funds necessary to support its mission. Donate to the BCYW Foundation: Every contribution – big or small – helps the BCYW Foundation fulfill its mission to save the lives of young women from breast cancer in the years to come. Thank you for your generosity.

