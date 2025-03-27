6 Estate Building Lots in Spotsylvania County VA (15 to 50± Acres) Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

Duerson Lane, Partlow, VA 22534 (For GPS purposes: 5304 Partlow Rd, Partlow, VA 22534) and 5304 Partlow Rd, Partlow, VA 22534 Duerson Lane, Partlow, VA 22534 (For GPS purposes: 5304 Partlow Rd, Partlow, VA 22534) and 5304 Partlow Rd, Partlow, VA 22534 Duerson Lane, Partlow, VA 22534 (For GPS purposes: 5304 Partlow Rd, Partlow, VA 22534) and 5304 Partlow Rd, Partlow, VA 22534

Rare Estate Building Lots in Spotsylvania County, VA. Bid Now. Online Only Bidding.

Nicholls Auction Marketing announces the closing of online bidding on 6 rare estate building lots in Spotsylvania County, VA. (45.19, 50.00, 15.12, 15.68, 18.00 & 30.45± Acres).” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the closing of online bidding on 6 rare estate building lots in Spotsylvania County, VA. (45.19, 50.00, 15.12, 15.68, 18.00 & 30.45± Acres) on Tuesday, April 8 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“These rarely offered building lots located centrally near Fredericksburg between Northern VA/DC and Richmond, VA, are part of the present and future of this desirable growing area,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and buy and make them yours.”“These properties are conveniently located only 10.5 miles to Rt. 1/Thornburg, 11 miles to I-95 at Thornburg , 8 miles to Lake Anna, 19 miles to Fredericksburg, and a short drive to Richmond and Northern Virginia,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.Online only bidding begins to close on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 @ 6:00 PM EDTDuerson Lane, Partlow, VA 22534 (For GPS purposes: 5304 Partlow Rd, Partlow, VA 22534) and 5304 Partlow Rd, Partlow, VA 22534 Rare Estate Building Lots in Spotsylvania County, VA!!• Lots perks• Lots are eligible for family division• Lots have potential for annual divisions (45, 50, 15.12 & 30 acre lots)• There are a total of 6 building lots in this offering. The lots are offered individually, and will not close until there is no bidding for 3 minutes on any of the parcels.For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

